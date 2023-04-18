Join CCPD and DEA in Combatting The Drug Overdose Epidemic on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The Take Back Session Will Be Held on April 22, 2023

By Staff Writer

The Culver City Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 22nd. The goal is to prevent unused prescription drugs from falling into the wrong hands. You can safely and anonymously turn in any unused or unwanted prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs by visiting the CCPD station between 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Sharps and needles will not be accepted.

The DEA website explains that the drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a serious threat to public health, safety, and national security. To combat this crisis, the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day encourages the public to safely dispose of their unneeded medications and prevent misuse and addiction to opioids.

By removing unneeded medications from homes, the community can play a vital role in reducing overdoses and overdose deaths. The DEA is committed to making our communities safer and healthier and reducing drug-related violence.

Take action and join the fight against the drug overdose epidemic by participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Together, we can make a difference in keeping our communities safe and healthy.