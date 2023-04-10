April 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAFD Makes Quick Work of Fire in Culver-Adjacent Home

Photo: Citizen App

Sunday morning fire on Holt Avenue put out in under 30 minutes 

Firefighters made quick work putting out a heavy fire that broke out in a single-family home just across the border from Culver City over the weekend. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. at 2602 Holt Avenue in Mid-City Los Angeles right across the Culver City border.  

Firefighters arrived to find a one-story, single-family dwelling (believed to be vacant) with heavy fire showing and one additional building exposed. The incident commander requested additional resources and firefighters initiated an offensive fire attack. 50 firefighters fully extinguished the fire in 25 minutes with no injuries reported. Firefighters prevented the fire from extending into the exposed building, limiting the damage to windows and the exterior. 

No injuries were reported, according to the LAFD.

