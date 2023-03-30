Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blaze at Baldwin Hills Apartment Building

Los Angeles Fire Department responds to three-story structure fire Monday

A structure fire broke out on March 28th, 2023, at around 12:13 p.m. at a three-story garden-style apartment building located at 4063 S Nicolet Avenue in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood. The incident, prompted a response from the Los Angeles Fire Department, with 20 firefighters reporting to the scene to fight the blaze.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke emanating from the second floor of the apartment building. An offensive mode was quickly established, and firefighters worked to access, confine, and extinguish the flames in one second-floor unit of the building. According to reports, the fire appeared to have started near or by the oven but did not extend beyond the kitchen.

The fire was successfully extinguished within 15 minutes of the firefighters’ arrival on the scene. There were no reported injuries during the incident, and no damage was reported beyond the second-floor unit. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.