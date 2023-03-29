March 30, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Restaurants, Including Palms Eatery, in Contention for James Beard Foundation Awards

Photo: Facebook (n/naka)

Niki Nakayama’s n/naka only Westside’s restaurant among the finalists

Los Angeles restaurants – including an acclaimed eatery in Palms – have a chance to take home James Beard Foundation Awards this year, although the competition is stiff. Finalists this week were announced for the 2023 Restaurant and Chef awards following the release of a long list of semi-finalists by the panel of judges in January.

This year’s list of finalists is diverse, with nominees from across the country, including Lynn, Massachusetts, and Clawson, Michigan, as well as powerhouses like Los Angeles, Chicago and NYC. Southern California, however, did not receive any finalist nods for Outstanding Restaurant or Best New Restaurant. 

The only Westside restaurant included among the finalists is Niki Nakayama’s n/naka, located in Palms, which has been nominated for Outstanding Chef. N/Naka is a renowned fine-dining restaurant located in Palms, Los Angeles, known for its meticulously crafted kaiseki cuisine, a traditional multi-course Japanese dining experience. The restaurant, led by Chef Niki Nakayama, offers a modern take on kaiseki cuisine, featuring dishes that reflect the seasons and highlight the flavors of locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. With a focus on quality and attention to detail, each dish at N/Naka is carefully crafted to create a harmonious and balanced dining experience, earning it numerous accolades including two Michelin stars. 

Other Los Angeles-based finalists include Rashida Holmes for Emerging Chef and Margarita Manzke for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker. Ototo is a finalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, while Gilberto Cetina Jr., Hayato’s Brandon Hayato Go, Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi, and Taco Maria’s Carlos Salgado are all finalists for Best Chef: California.

The full list of finalists can be found on the James Beard Foundation website

The winners will be announced on June 5, 2023, at a live event at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Readers Overwhelmingly Support Outdoor Dining Survey Shows

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Survey results reveal positive feedback for outdoor dining setups amid municipal ordinance changes NOTE THE BRACKET AT THE BOTTOM OF...

Photo: Instagram (@ilebistro).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Nigerian Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo Brings Ilé Bistro to Culver City

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Chef Tolu “Eros” Erogbogbo brings his popular underground Nigerian pop-up to Citizen Public Market in Culver City with a new...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sage Plant Based Bistro & Brewery Closes Culver City Location After 10 Years

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Rising costs and government restrictions prompt shift to pickup and to-go model By Dolores Quintana Sage Plant-Based Bistro & Brewery...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Teens Get Hands-On Medical Training at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center

March 29, 2023

Read more
March 29, 2023

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center For...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

CCHS Robotics Team Wins LA Regional, ﻿Seeks Funds on Way to World Championship

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Team will be headed to an international championship tournament in Houston where their 125-pound inventions will compete for robotics glory...
News, Upbeat Beat

Elaine Gerety Warner Appointed as Culver City’s New Economic Development Director

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Warner to lead economic recovery and business development efforts for Culver City The City of Culver City has recently announced...
News

Culver City Council Votes to Reopen Main Street on Weekends

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Council members split over concerns for local businesses and environmental impact During a recent City Council meeting on March 13th,...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Westside Food Bank Struggles to Meet Increased Demand as CalFresh Benefits Expire

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

Valuations for Office Buildings in L.A. Drop 39%

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

California Court Upholds Ride-Share Companies’ Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR