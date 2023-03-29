March 29, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Local Teens Get Hands-On Medical Training at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center

Students gain hands-on experience with virtual reality tools, CPR training, and surgical equipment at Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Guild Simulation Center

For 30 local teens, an evening at the Women’s Guild Simulation Center for Advanced Clinical Skills at Cedars-Sinai was both fun-filled and educational.

The local high schoolers, all part of the Los Angeles Clippers Mentorship Assist Zone, were able to try their hands at the newest robotic surgical equipment, under the guidance of Kulmeet Sandhu, MD. In the fully equipped replica operating room, the students looked into the abdomen of the lifelike mannequin on the operating table as Sandhu explained the procedure for removing a gall bladder. Then they learned how to suture. In another room, students learned the proper procedures for administering CPR and taking a pulse. Later, they practiced on virtual reality tools and learned about procedures for opening airways.
Tenth grader Donne Ward attends Mira Costa High School and says he’s hoping for a career in medicine. “I like learning about new things and I’m interested in the medical field,” Ward said. “I want to learn neurology.” 

The Women’s Guild Simulation Center allows healthcare workers to practice procedures and skills in rooms that are hospital replicas. Some 15,000 to 20,000 healthcare professionals take Simulation Center classes each year. Several times a year, there are special programs for students. Sandhu says she wished a program like this was available when she was a high schooler.

“I think this program is great,” said Sandhu, “because part of the way that people become interested in something is knowing about it. And if you’ve never been exposed to it, it’s very hard to know what’s available out there.”

The program, said Sandhu, “exposes students to many healthcare opportunities—not just doctors, but nurses, physician’s assistants, and all sorts of people who work in the hospital.”

For the students, the event, which took place late last week, had an added fun factor when Clippers center Ivica Zubac joined them in the Simulation Center. He gamely tried his hand at suturing and learning CPR and later posed for pictures with the teens.

The new experience was an eye-opener for ninth grader Briah Johnson.

“This is awesome,” said Johnson. “This just kind of confirmed my passion, that I want to be in the medical field. And it’s awesome to have the access to these types of resources.” 

The Simulation Center is marking its 10th anniversary this year.

“Having the chance to offer this training to young people inspires them to consider careers within the health sector,” said Russell Metcalfe Smith, executive director, Simulation and Interprofessional Education. “I hope these experiences will motivate and encourage them to believe they can achieve their goals.”

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

CCHS Robotics Team Wins LA Regional, ﻿Seeks Funds on Way to World Championship

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Team will be headed to an international championship tournament in Houston where their 125-pound inventions will compete for robotics glory...
News, Upbeat Beat

Elaine Gerety Warner Appointed as Culver City’s New Economic Development Director

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Warner to lead economic recovery and business development efforts for Culver City The City of Culver City has recently announced...
News

Culver City Council Votes to Reopen Main Street on Weekends

March 28, 2023

Read more
March 28, 2023

Council members split over concerns for local businesses and environmental impact During a recent City Council meeting on March 13th,...

Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Westside Food Bank Struggles to Meet Increased Demand as CalFresh Benefits Expire

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

Valuations for Office Buildings in L.A. Drop 39%

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

California Court Upholds Ride-Share Companies’ Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6M From Investors, Including Residents of Playa Del Rey Senior Living Center

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Photo: Facebook (@hinanocafevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner  By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Municipalities Are Imposing New Fees and Regulations on Outdoor Dining. Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on This Issue

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Grilled heritage pork chop, fennel pollen, fermented chilies, olive, fennel and blood orange salad⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Veteran Restaurateurs Open Superfine Playa, A California-Italy Osteria by the Beach in Playa Vista

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR