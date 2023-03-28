March 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Council Votes to Reopen Main Street on Weekends

Council members split over concerns for local businesses and environmental impact

During a recent City Council meeting on March 13th, the council voted in favor of reopening Main Street on weekends, except for the farmer’s market. 

The meeting’s action item focused on discussing and directing the future use of Main Street, between Culver Boulevard and the city boundary south of Venice Boulevard.

During the meeting, the public speakers expressed their concerns regarding the decision, with some being worried about the future of the local businesses on Main Street. One person provided photographic evidence of how quiet Main is, but the photographs’ timeframe was unverified. Others preferred that the street remain closed, as the area has become safer and more walkable, allowing kids to play while parents shop and grab a coffee.

One speaker suggested that parents should take their kids to a park to play. The council members voted as expected, with Mayor Albert Vera and Council Members Dan O’Brien and Göran Eriksson voting in favor, while Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin and Council Member Freddy Puza voted against in the 3-2 vote.

Although Vera, Eriksson, and O’Brien acknowledged valid concerns for the future of the local businesses, stating that many had signed leases with the expectation that Main Street would remain open, McMorrin and Puza pointed to the environmental impact and argued that “public spaces are for people.”

Furthermore, O’Brien called for more bicycle racks to be installed on Main, even though he voted in favor of reopening the street. Overall, the council’s decision to reopen Main Street on weekends, excluding the farmer’s market, remains a topic of debate among the public.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@westsidefoodbank)
News

Westside Food Bank Struggles to Meet Increased Demand as CalFresh Benefits Expire

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Local food banks urge community support as Southern Californians face heightened food insecurity Local food banks in Southern California are...
News, Real Estate

Valuations for Office Buildings in L.A. Drop 39%

March 27, 2023

Read more
March 27, 2023

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales By Dolores Quintana In the city of...
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

California Court Upholds Ride-Share Companies’ Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6M From Investors, Including Residents of Playa Del Rey Senior Living Center

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Photo: Facebook (@hinanocafevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner  By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Municipalities Are Imposing New Fees and Regulations on Outdoor Dining. Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on This Issue

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Grilled heritage pork chop, fennel pollen, fermented chilies, olive, fennel and blood orange salad⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Veteran Restaurateurs Open Superfine Playa, A California-Italy Osteria by the Beach in Playa Vista

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s AB 1217 Could Help Local Restaurants Avoid Costly Permitting Fees

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Expands Ban On Single-Use Plastics

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Regulations require reusable food service ware for dine-in facilities and ban non-compostable food ware for takeout and delivery Effective January...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Student Finishes Second ﻿in Statewide Songwriting Contest

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest.  Culver City Middle School...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR