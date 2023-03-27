March 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Valuations for Office Buildings in L.A. Drop 39%

Transfer tax and low interest rates contributing to decline in L.A. office sales

By Dolores Quintana

In the city of Los Angeles, on the eve of Measure ULA taking effect, office sales have dropped significantly in the first quarter of this year as reported by The Real Deal.com. The totals are $154 million versus the $659 million from the same period last year. These figures come from Yard Matrix, a firm that examines the data related to commercial real estate sales and research. The firm analyzed and tracks data for offices over 25,000 square feet. 

In addition to the drop in sales, the valuation of commercial real estate has also decreased from $420 per square foot in 2022 to $254 per square foot in 2023 about a 39 percent drop in value.  

The temptation would be to blame this drop on Measure ULA, but more than one city in the United States faces similar issues with valuation and commercial sales because of the increased difficulty of raising acquisition capital. In national totals, the amount of office sales has also plunged from last year’s total of $4.6 billion to this year’s receipts of $12 billion according to figures from Yard Matrix. 

The city government has admitted that it is likely that the first year of revenue under Measure ULA is likely to be less than hoped, but still, projections for the revenue is $672 million starting in July and ending on June 30, 2024 but has also factored in the national drop in sales into the equation. The original estimate of Measure ULA revenues was $900 million. Vacancy rates remain high in Los Angeles since the last quarter of 2023 when 27% of offices in Los Angeles were vacant according to CBRE, but these figures have remained high since the beginning of the pandemic.

Measure ULA is a tax created to help the city fund affordable housing projects and provide resources to tenants at risk of homelessness and levies a tax of 4% for properties conveyed over $5,000,000, but under $10,000,000, and 5.5% for properties conveyed at $10,000,000 or more.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex By Dolores Quintana...
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

California Court Upholds Ride-Share Companies’ Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6M From Investors, Including Residents of Playa Del Rey Senior Living Center

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Photo: Facebook (@hinanocafevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner  By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Municipalities Are Imposing New Fees and Regulations on Outdoor Dining. Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on This Issue

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Grilled heritage pork chop, fennel pollen, fermented chilies, olive, fennel and blood orange salad⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Veteran Restaurateurs Open Superfine Playa, A California-Italy Osteria by the Beach in Playa Vista

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s AB 1217 Could Help Local Restaurants Avoid Costly Permitting Fees

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Expands Ban On Single-Use Plastics

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Regulations require reusable food service ware for dine-in facilities and ban non-compostable food ware for takeout and delivery Effective January...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Student Finishes Second ﻿in Statewide Songwriting Contest

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest.  Culver City Middle School...
News, Upbeat Beat

LA Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students Amid Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

Senior Living Facility and Managers Charged in Connection to 14 COVID-Related Deaths in Los Angeles

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR