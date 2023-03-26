March 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its original 1960s modernism

VF Developments, LLC, has reintroduced “The Garth,” a 1960s Mid Century Modern “dingbat” style six-unit multifamily community property, to the La Cienega Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. After acquiring the property in August 2020, VF Developments, LLC collaborated with a private investor to carry out significant renovations that have restored the property’s original 1960s modernism.

The renovation project has involved a redesign of the building’s exterior, which now features a new wood composite fence, bright white rocks and succulent landscaping, and natural paint color hues. The interior finishes have also been completely restored and upgraded, with each unit featuring modern designer finishes and bathrooms. The kitchen in each unit includes white stone quartz countertops, custom self-closing cabinetry, and high-end Samsung stainless-steel appliances, while each rental home also comes equipped with central A/C, luxury remote control blinds, and sleek wood plank floors. The open-concept living spaces open out to large patios or balconies, and stacked washers and dryers are included inside each rental home.

Victoria Vu, a renowned designer and managing partner of VF Developments, LLC, oversaw the restoration project and commented on the property’s significance. She notes that “The Garth” represents the sleek lines, natural hues, pops of color, mixed materials, and timeless style that marked the 1960s era of architecture. 

“We are excited to reintroduce “The Garth” back into today’s market with enhanced exteriors and upgraded interiors. The 1960s in architecture was a transformational era marked by a shift in thinking and values with sleek lines, natural hues, pops of color, mixed materials and timeless style. We wanted to enhance and modernize the building with its straight lines and angled corners with landscaping inspired by Palm Springs. The 1960s had a major boom in supplying demand with these apartment homes with boxy silhouettes known locally as “dingbats”-now a hallmark of Los Angeles real estate,” Vu said. 

The renovation project aimed to enhance and modernize the building’s straight lines and angled corners while incorporating landscaping inspired by Palm Springs.

The newly renovated property is located in a highly desirable area of Los Angeles, with a central location just off the 10 Freeway on the La Cienega Boulevard exit. Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Westwood, Palms, and Culver City are all just minutes away, and the property is within walking distance of West Adams, a neighborhood recognized for its rich history of architectural and artistic traditions.

Rancho Cucamonga-based TriWest Contractors completed the stunning renovations for the ownership group, and Los Angeles-based Drake Real Estate Group will provide property management and leasing services. Anthony Garcia, owner of TriWest Contractors, expressed pride in the project, noting that it provides more affordable housing for the city of Los Angeles.

“We are proud to complete another renovation project for VF Developments and provide more affordable housing for the city of Los Angeles,” Garcia said. 

2034 South Garth Avenue has a Walk Score of 83 out of 100, indicating that most errands can be accomplished on foot. The property is conveniently located near public transportation, with the La Cienega / Jefferson Station stop just a 24-minute walk away. Nearby parks include Reynier Park, Genesee Avenue Park, and Robertson Playground.

