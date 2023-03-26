March 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Erewhon Joins Tenants in Fully Leased $150M Culver Steps Development

Amazon Studios and a ground-floor retail center, including the celebrity and influencer-favorite Erewhon, anchor the 122,000-square-foot complex

By Dolores Quintana

Hackman Capital Partners has announced that The Culver Steps development has been fully leased despite the economic downturn and the pandemic as reported by Commercial Observer. It is an amazing turnaround since when Hackman bought the property in 2017, it was empty. 

It has taken over five years and $150 million, but with a tenant roster that includes Amazon Studios and a retail area that includes the rare specialty grocery store Erewhon, they are doing well. The entire complex is made up of 122,000-square-foot of space and has ten other tenants. It is named after the staircase that guests can use to climb to a 40,000 square-foot pavilion on the second story of the open space or sit to listen to music or snack. It sits opposite the Culver Hotel and Culver Studios. Harry Culver, the man for whom the city is named, used to have his offices at the Culver Hotel and sold the land that became Culver Studios to the original owners of that studio over 100 years ago. 

The city’s motto is also a saying of Harry Culver’s namely “All roads lead to Culver City,”

Culver Studios has been owned by some of the most famous names in Hollywood like Cecil B. DeMille, Howard Hughes, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. It was also part of Sony Pictures at one time. Many famous films were made there including “A Few Good Men”, “Citizen Kane” and “Gone With the Wind”. In later years, the TV show, “Arrested Development.” was also produced at Culver. 

Culver Studios was purchased by HCP in 2014 and the company expanded the property and added 628,750 square feet of office space and then leased everything including the seven soundstages to Amazon Studios.

But HCP didn’t stop there, they went on to engage Kennedy Wilson Brokerage’s agents Lee Shapiro and Christine Deschaine who leased spaces in the Culver Steps retail areas to Afuri Ramen + Dumpling, CorePower Yoga, Formula Fig, Mendocino Farms, Philz Coffee, Pop’s Bagels, Salt & Straw, Sephora and Yunomi Handroll at 9300 Culver Boulevard. Erewhon took the final spot. At the top of the complex Amazon Studios has 80,000 supplementary square feet of office space. 

Lee Shapiro said, as quoted by Commercial Observer, “We’re at the center of the core of downtown Culver City. The success of the core as a submarket has grown with Ivy Station, at Platform, the shopping mall/creative office space, with Apple announcing that it’s purchasing additional land. So we see this as a continuation of growth for the overall downtown form.”

Deutsche Bank backed the project financially by lending $56.2 million in October 2017 and additional funds were lent by Aareal Capital in October 2020 to the tune of $90 million. Kennedy Wilson Brokerage told Commercial Observer that the Culver Steps represents one of the most stable retail properties and shopping centers in Culver City and is a “major milestone” in the growth of Downtown Culver City. The success and the property have drawn such entertainment companies as Amazon Studios, Apple, HBO and Warner Media to Culver City and they have committed to multi-year rental agreements. 

HCP understood the needs of retailers and carefully curated the tenants and the spaces at Culver Steps. Mike Racine of HCP noted that they had actually modified the original plans of Culver Steps to accommodate the needs of Erewhon and that there are still four of the eleven tenants in the shopping center who are still working on their spaces and will open later in the year. 

Lee Shapiro also stated, per a statement quoted by Commerical Observer, “The success of this project is a combination of Hackman Capital’s vision for the property, a great location in a desirable market, and experienced commercial agents driving value for our client. Our team received more than 150 offers for the then-available 42,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Operators want very much to be here.” Christine Deschaine added that, “destination retail is the name of the game.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern “Dingbat” Style Six-Unit Property in La Cienega Heights Receives Major Renovations

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

VF Developments, LLC, in a joint venture with a private investor, repositioned and added capital improvements to bring back its...
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Rejects Extension of Tenant Protections

March 26, 2023

Read more
March 26, 2023

County Board of Supervisors votes down measure affecting landlords in unincorporated areas. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted...
News

California Court Upholds Ride-Share Companies’ Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Proposition 22 exempted ride-share companies from certain labor laws, court rules in favor of the companies By Sam Catanzaro ​​A...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

March 24, 2023

Read more
March 24, 2023

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with...

Photo caption for Venice, Brentwood and Westside photo: A 2017 RV fire in Westwood that resulted in the death of a man who was living inside the vehicle. Photo: LAFD.
News

LA City Council Seeks City-Wide Rehousing Strategy for RV Homeless

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Two separate motions passed aimed to reduce recreational vehicle homelessness throughout Los Angeles Los Angeles City Council has taken steps...
Crime, News

Laguna Niguel Man Accused of Swindling $1.6M From Investors, Including Residents of Playa Del Rey Senior Living Center

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

Federal lawsuit alleges John David Gessin used false pretenses to fund lavish expenses By Sam Catanzaro A Laguna Niguel man...

Photo: Facebook (@hinanocafevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Hinano Cafe in Venice Replaces Sign, Celebrating Sixty Years of Business

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

“We put it out to say we’re here for another 60 years,” says owner  By Keemia Zhang The Hinano Cafe,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Municipalities Are Imposing New Fees and Regulations on Outdoor Dining. Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on This Issue

March 23, 2023

Read more
March 23, 2023

The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been...

Grilled heritage pork chop, fennel pollen, fermented chilies, olive, fennel and blood orange salad⁠ from Superfine Playa. Photo Instagram (@superfineplaya).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Veteran Restaurateurs Open Superfine Playa, A California-Italy Osteria by the Beach in Playa Vista

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s AB 1217 Could Help Local Restaurants Avoid Costly Permitting Fees

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Expands Ban On Single-Use Plastics

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Regulations require reusable food service ware for dine-in facilities and ban non-compostable food ware for takeout and delivery Effective January...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Student Finishes Second ﻿in Statewide Songwriting Contest

March 22, 2023

Read more
March 22, 2023

Eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest.  Culver City Middle School...
News, Upbeat Beat

LA Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students Amid Strike

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
News

Senior Living Facility and Managers Charged in Connection to 14 COVID-Related Deaths in Los Angeles

March 21, 2023

Read more
March 21, 2023

Managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or...

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Families Brace for 3-Day Strike

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR