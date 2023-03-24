Culver City Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect in Carjacking of Senior Citizen

Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice

Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested one suspect in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in Culver City over the weekend. Authorities are still searching for a second accomplice. The victim, a 65-year-old Culver City resident, was dragged alongside the vehicle as the suspects drove away.

According to the Culver City Police Department, the incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 7:25 p.m. in the 5800 block of Sawtelle Boulevard near Blanco Park. The victim, a 65-year-old Culver City resident, was dragged alongside the vehicle as the suspects drove away, police said in a statement. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The suspects were described as males in their 20s, one of whom was armed with a handgun. After conducting a thorough investigation, Culver City police identified one of the suspects and conducted a surveillance operation in a Los Angeles neighborhood near the crime scene on Monday. Detectives observed the identified juvenile suspect driving the victim’s stolen vehicle and subsequently took him into custody. The suspect’s name was not released, and he was transported to Juvenile Hall.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are still searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Detective Ivan Hernandez at 310-253-6306 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.