The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way we live our lives, and one of the most significant impacts has been on the restaurant industry. With indoor dining restrictions and safety concerns, many restaurants shifted their focus to outdoor dining options, facialtied by cities streamlining the permitting process for Al Fresco set ups. These expanded outdoor dining options provided a way for restaurants to continue operating while adhering to social distancing guidelines. With pandemic restrictions being lifted now, municipalities – including Santa Monica and LA – are passing and proposing ordinances that require new permit applications and fees for restaurants hoping to maintain their outdoor dining. In this survey, we would like to know your thoughts on whether you have enjoyed these expanded outdoor dining options and if elected officials should remove barriers to help keep these areas open.Create your own user feedback survey
Municipalities Are Imposing New Fees and Regulations on Outdoor Dining. Take Our Survey and Share Your Thoughts on This Issue
Veteran Restaurateurs Open Superfine Playa, A California-Italy Osteria by the Beach in Playa Vista
Superfine Playa set to open Thursday at Runway Playa Vista Playa Vista, California is set to welcome a new dining...
Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel’s AB 1217 Could Help Local Restaurants Avoid Costly Permitting Fees
March 22, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Legislation would preempt local ordinances and preserve regulatory flexibility for struggling neighborhood restaurants By Sam Catanzaro A new bill proposed...
Culver City Expands Ban On Single-Use Plastics
Regulations require reusable food service ware for dine-in facilities and ban non-compostable food ware for takeout and delivery Effective January...
Culver City Middle School Student Finishes Second in Statewide Songwriting Contest
Eighth-grader Alaya (Lay J) Johnson recently finished second in the statewide Music Notes student songwriting contest. Culver City Middle School...
LA Institutions of Learning Offer Free Admission to LAUSD Students Amid Strike
March 21, 2023 Staff Report
Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits provide free admission during three-day strike, Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens...
Senior Living Facility and Managers Charged in Connection to 14 COVID-Related Deaths in Los Angeles
March 21, 2023 Staff Report
Managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or...
LAUSD Families Brace for 3-Day Strike
March 20, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Found Murdered
March 20, 2023 Staff Report
Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
Man Rescued After Falling Into Well at Hyperion Water Plant
March 20, 2023 Staff Report
Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...
Helio Seeks Approval for New Multifamily Development in Palms
March 19, 2023 Staff Report
Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...
Fox Studio Lot Set for Major $1.5 Billion Upgrade That Will Change the Westside’s Skyline
March 18, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Construction could begin in a few years, following the entitlement process. By Sam Catanzaro Fox Studio Lot, one of Hollywood’s...
Pension Fund of Los Angeles Water and Power Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023
March 18, 2023 Staff Report
Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
Reward up to $50,000 for Info on Fatal Venice Boulevard Collision
LAPD investigates February 26 incident According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 26, 2023, around 1:17 a.m.,...
Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?
Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this...
City Council Calls for Analysis on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls
The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
