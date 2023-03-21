March 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Senior Living Facility and Managers Charged in Connection to 14 COVID-Related Deaths in Los Angeles

Managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or require testing prior to admission

Last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Silverado Senior Living Management, Inc. and three managers have been charged in connection with 14 COVID-related deaths at its residential care facility in 2020. The charges include 13 felony counts of elder endangerment and five felony counts of violation causing death. The Irvine-based company faces the same charges.

According to the complaint, in March 2020, Silverado admitted a new resident from a psychiatric unit in New York City, which was a COVID-19 epicenter at the time. The resident allegedly was not medically assessed for the virus or other conditions upon arrival. The resident began displaying COVID symptoms the following morning and ultimately tested positive for the virus. After the resident displayed symptoms consistent with COVID, they were allegedly not placed into respiratory isolation.

The managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or require testing prior to admission. The facility also allegedly failed to prohibit entry of individuals who had engaged in domestic or international travel within the last 14 days to areas where COVID cases have been confirmed.

As a result, there was an outbreak at Beverly Place where 14 people, ranging in age from 32 to 94, died. Forty-five employees and 60 residents also were infected and sickened by the virus.

“The investigation revealed that the Silverado management team was aware of the risks associated with admitting a new resident from a high-risk area and failed to follow the appropriate procedures to protect their employees and the vulnerable people in their care,” District Attorney Gascón said. “These careless decisions created conditions that needlessly exposed Silverado staff and its residents to serious injury and – tragically – death.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).
News

LAUSD Families Brace for 3-Day Strike

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job...
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Found Murdered

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
News

Man Rescued After Falling Into Well at Hyperion Water Plant

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday  LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Helio Seeks Approval for New Multifamily Development in Palms

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...

Renderings: Fox Corp.
News, Real Estate

Fox Studio Lot Set for Major $1.5 Billion Upgrade That Will Change the Westside’s Skyline

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Construction could begin in a few years, following the entitlement process. By Sam Catanzaro Fox Studio Lot, one of Hollywood’s...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Pension Fund of Los Angeles Water and Power Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
News

Reward up to $50,000 for Info on Fatal Venice Boulevard Collision

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

LAPD investigates February 26 incident  According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 26, 2023, around 1:17 a.m.,...
News

Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this...
News

City Council Calls for Analysis on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Opening in Culver City as Part 10-Store Expansion

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

14,000 square foot space planned for trendy grocery store at 9300 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The good news for...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pie Shop and Cocina Coming to Boardwalk MDR

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Committee Approves Motion to Study Fee for Sidewalk Vending Permit

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MadLab Coffee Set to Expand This Spring With Three New Outposts in Historic Pico Corridor, South Culver, and Westfield Topanga

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

MadLab Coffee is set to expand this spring with the opening of three new outposts in the historic Pico Corridor,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Baristas at Two La Colombe Locations Vote to Unionize for Better Wages, Improved Working Conditions

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Two other locations in Beverly Hills and Frogtown remain uninvolved in this unionizing effort Baristas at two La Colombe locations...
News

City of Los Angeles Holding Department-Wide Career Fair in Baldwin Hills

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

This Thursday at The Michelle & Barack Obama Sports Complex ​​The City of Los Angeles is inviting individuals to join...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR