Senior Living Facility and Managers Charged in Connection to 14 COVID-Related Deaths in Los Angeles

Managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or require testing prior to admission

Last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Silverado Senior Living Management, Inc. and three managers have been charged in connection with 14 COVID-related deaths at its residential care facility in 2020. The charges include 13 felony counts of elder endangerment and five felony counts of violation causing death. The Irvine-based company faces the same charges.

According to the complaint, in March 2020, Silverado admitted a new resident from a psychiatric unit in New York City, which was a COVID-19 epicenter at the time. The resident allegedly was not medically assessed for the virus or other conditions upon arrival. The resident began displaying COVID symptoms the following morning and ultimately tested positive for the virus. After the resident displayed symptoms consistent with COVID, they were allegedly not placed into respiratory isolation.

The managers are accused of not following accepted clinical standards and not taking appropriate steps to quarantine the new resident or require testing prior to admission. The facility also allegedly failed to prohibit entry of individuals who had engaged in domestic or international travel within the last 14 days to areas where COVID cases have been confirmed.

As a result, there was an outbreak at Beverly Place where 14 people, ranging in age from 32 to 94, died. Forty-five employees and 60 residents also were infected and sickened by the virus.

“The investigation revealed that the Silverado management team was aware of the risks associated with admitting a new resident from a high-risk area and failed to follow the appropriate procedures to protect their employees and the vulnerable people in their care,” District Attorney Gascón said. “These careless decisions created conditions that needlessly exposed Silverado staff and its residents to serious injury and – tragically – death.”