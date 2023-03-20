March 21, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAUSD Families Brace for 3-Day Strike

Photo: Facebook (@SEIU99).

Union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job this week

By Sam Catanzaro

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) families are preparing for a potential three-day strike starting Tuesday. The union representing workers, including custodians, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants and other support staff have voted to walk off the job this week. LAUSD teachers have expressed they will also be taking part in the strike, resulting in campuses being closed from Tuesday through Thursday.

LAUSD issued a statement Sunday night saying it is prepared for school closures but remains optimistic a resolution can be reached before the Tuesday deadline.

Leading up to this decision, numerous protests and rallies have taken place in front of the headquarters on Saturday. Attendees included members from UTLA—the teacher’s union—standing in solidarity with SEIU Local 99, who are advocating for better working conditions and wages for all school workers. The average salary of an LAUSD school worker is currently $25,000 a year.

SEIU is seeking an increase of at least 30 percent in wages; addressing staffing shortages; increasing hours and health care benefits for part-time employees as well as improving sanitation and maintenance on campuses. 

The California Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) has rejected LAUSD’s request to file an injunction against SEIU Local 99’s strike as unlawful. Nevertheless, PERB considers they still have a right to protest while continuing to move forward with their plans. Together both unions represent more than 60,000 LAUSD personnel. 

Over the weekend, LA Mayor Karen Bass announced that she has authorized resources to be provided to support LAUSD families in the event schools are closed this week. 

The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks will offer 21 Recreation Centers to serve as Grab & Go locations as part of the LAUSD food distribution program Tuesday, March 21 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. For more information visit achieve.lausd.net/schoolupdates. 

The Department is also prepared to offer a Special Edition After School Club Program at 30 recreation centers in the event of LAUSD school closures this week. The program will be free and available to elementary school students in 1st to 5th grades 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. from March 21- March 23. Registration will be available online on Monday, March 20th at 1 PM. Slots are first registered, first served. Due to limited space, students must be checked in by 8:15 a.m. or will lose their registration space for the day. 

The program will include assistance with school assignments, recreation activities, lunch, and snacks. If school closures do not take place, the Special Edition After School Program will be discontinued. 

Designated Recreation Centers (RC) to serve elementary school students are as follows:

The Los Angeles Zoo will offer free admission to Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) students in grades K-12 as well as a “Community Safari Day” program for grades K-5, providing a safe and educational space for students in the event of a three-day LAUSD school closure from March 21- 23, 2023.

Free admission will be offered to all currently enrolled LAUSD students grades K-12, along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones. Students need to show proof of enrollment by presenting their school identification card, report card, school newsletter, or similar proof of enrollment. Complimentary admission will be offered only on days LAUSD schools are impacted by pending closures. Tickets must be purchased in person at the L.A. Zoo box office. This is a limited time discount and is not available online.

In the event of school closures, libraries will be open normal business hours. In addition to the regularly scheduled events for kids and teens, which range from science workshops to craft programs to chess clubs, all libraries will be prepared to engage kids, teens and families with fun and educational hands-on activities such as science bingo, building-brick challenges or word games, crafts and more.

in News
Related Posts
News

LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Found Murdered

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating...
News

Man Rescued After Falling Into Well at Hyperion Water Plant

March 20, 2023

Read more
March 20, 2023

Man falls into roughly 20 foot well Thursday  LAFD reports rescuing a 32-year-old man who fell into a well at...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Helio Seeks Approval for New Multifamily Development in Palms

March 19, 2023

Read more
March 19, 2023

Helio, a Los Angeles-based real estate development firm, has submitted an application for a new multifamily residential building at 3734...

Renderings: Fox Corp.
News, Real Estate

Fox Studio Lot Set for Major $1.5 Billion Upgrade That Will Change the Westside’s Skyline

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Construction could begin in a few years, following the entitlement process. By Sam Catanzaro Fox Studio Lot, one of Hollywood’s...

LADWP’s downtown headquarters, JFB. Photo: Photo: LADWP.
News

Pension Fund of Los Angeles Water and Power Plans to Invest Up to $500M in Real Estate in 2023

March 18, 2023

Read more
March 18, 2023

Pension fund in 2022 committed $850 million to new real estate investments Los Angeles Water and Power Employees is reportedly...
News

Reward up to $50,000 for Info on Fatal Venice Boulevard Collision

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

LAPD investigates February 26 incident  According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 26, 2023, around 1:17 a.m.,...
News

Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this...
News

City Council Calls for Analysis on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls

March 17, 2023

Read more
March 17, 2023

The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Erewhon Opening in Culver City as Part 10-Store Expansion

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

14,000 square foot space planned for trendy grocery store at 9300 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The good news for...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pie Shop and Cocina Coming to Boardwalk MDR

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Committee Approves Motion to Study Fee for Sidewalk Vending Permit

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MadLab Coffee Set to Expand This Spring With Three New Outposts in Historic Pico Corridor, South Culver, and Westfield Topanga

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

MadLab Coffee is set to expand this spring with the opening of three new outposts in the historic Pico Corridor,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Baristas at Two La Colombe Locations Vote to Unionize for Better Wages, Improved Working Conditions

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Two other locations in Beverly Hills and Frogtown remain uninvolved in this unionizing effort Baristas at two La Colombe locations...
News

City of Los Angeles Holding Department-Wide Career Fair in Baldwin Hills

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

This Thursday at The Michelle & Barack Obama Sports Complex ​​The City of Los Angeles is inviting individuals to join...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Celebrates International Women’s Day With New Short Film ‘Reflections,’ Written and Directed by Young Women

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Award-winning student short film “Reflections” released online in honor of International Women’s Day ​​When school shut down in the spring...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR