LAPD Investigates Shooting in Palms After Man Found Murdered

Andrew Conaway arrested in connection to March 16 shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide Detectives are investigating an incident that occurred in Palms recently.

On Thursday, March 16, 2023, around 8:30 p.m., officers received a radio call of a shooting in the 3600 block of Military Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a victim described as a male in his 60’s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The suspect, 35-year-old Andrew Conaway is a resident of Los Angeles and was booked and arrested for 187(A) PC – Murder (Booking number 6569831. His bail amount was set at $2,000,000.00).

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact West Bureau Homicide Detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls can also be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org.