Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this summer? Are you planning on staying on the Westside and enjoying the museums, hikes and restaurants that travelers from all around the world come to visit? Or do you plan on traveling elsewhere for a summer vacation? Let us know by filling out the short survey below!Create your own user feedback survey
Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?
City Council Calls for Analysis on Mental Health and Domestic Violence Calls
March 17, 2023 Staff Report
The proposed report will consider the current capacity and response times for the Mental Evaluation Unit and Domestic Abuse Response...
Erewhon Opening in Culver City as Part 10-Store Expansion
14,000 square foot space planned for trendy grocery store at 9300 Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana The good news for...
Pie Shop and Cocina Coming to Boardwalk MDR
Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look...
LA City Council Committee Approves Motion to Study Fee for Sidewalk Vending Permit
The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...
MadLab Coffee Set to Expand This Spring With Three New Outposts in Historic Pico Corridor, South Culver, and Westfield Topanga
MadLab Coffee is set to expand this spring with the opening of three new outposts in the historic Pico Corridor,...
Baristas at Two La Colombe Locations Vote to Unionize for Better Wages, Improved Working Conditions
March 15, 2023 Staff Report
Two other locations in Beverly Hills and Frogtown remain uninvolved in this unionizing effort Baristas at two La Colombe locations...
City of Los Angeles Holding Department-Wide Career Fair in Baldwin Hills
March 15, 2023 Staff Report
This Thursday at The Michelle & Barack Obama Sports Complex The City of Los Angeles is inviting individuals to join...
Culver City High School Celebrates International Women’s Day With New Short Film ‘Reflections,’ Written and Directed by Young Women
Award-winning student short film “Reflections” released online in honor of International Women’s Day When school shut down in the spring...
Explore Westside Culture and Support a Great Cause at the Upcoming Venice Love Fest in Mar Vista
Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista Get ready to...
C&M Cafe in Palms Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction
GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...
EBT Fraud Contributes to Spike in Los Angeles Identity Theft Reports
LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
Culver City Centaurs Fall in Triple Overtime in State Regional Finals
Culver City High School boys basketball team’s season ends in 82-79 loss March 7 A three-pointer at the buzzer by...
UCLA Researchers Unveil World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot
March 13, 2023 Staff Report
During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...
Property Owners in Los Angeles Sue City Over Complex and Costly Rental Regulations
March 10, 2023 Staff Report
The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...
Proposed Apartment Complex in Palms Could Replace Low-Slung Duplex
March 10, 2023 Staff Report
Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?
Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this...Read more
POPULAR
Are You Staying on the Westside Over the Summer?
Spring is officially here, which means summer is just around the corner. Westside residents, what are your travel plans this...Read more