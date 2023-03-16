March 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pie Shop and Cocina Coming to Boardwalk MDR

Winston Pies, Planta Cocina headed for shopping center

By Dolores Quintana

Marina Del Rey has two new restaurants to look forward to in the coming months as reported by Toddrickallen.com. These two new spaces will be located at 4625 Admiralty Way in the Boardwalk MDR shopping center. There were two open storefronts and notices have gone up for Winston Pies which already has locations in Brentwood, Hollywood and Santa Monica. You can order from Winston Pies and pick it up at a local location or ship the pie nationwide. Locally, you can order flavors like Chocolate Cowgirl Pie™, Passion Fruit Meringue, the Southern Pecan Pie, which is gluten-free, and the Winter Berry Crumble, which is gluten-free and vegan. 

With the nationwide order option, they have a few strict rules to ensure that the pie you send will be as fresh as possible. Their website states, “Each pie is baked, prepared and shipped frozen. To avoid pies sitting in a warehouse over the weekend getting soggy, we ship Monday thru Wednesday only. We do not guarantee same-day shipping. Pies that require refrigeration, like Key West Lime and Funfetti, must be shipped overnight.”

The second new restaurant is PLANTA Cocina which is a plant-based restaurant led by Founder and CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder and Executive Chef David Lee. Their restaurant states, “PLANTA was born in 2016 to expand the accessibility and acceptability of plant-based dining; dining as it should be — an unguilty pleasure. Creating a premier hospitality collective of 100% plant-based restaurants, PLANTA reimagines, reinvents, and revitalizes, providing flavorful proof that the power of plants can change the world.”

The restaurant has locations in Florida, New YorkTorontoBethesda, and Chicago, along with the new location in Marina Del Rey, PLANTA Cocina plans on opening a location in Brentwood as well. You can order the restaurant’s food through their PLANTA at Home service. At the restaurants, they serve menus that change according to the location: some have sushi, small plates, chilled and raw dishes, which include salads, wok and noodle dishes and dumplings and others have pizzas, signature dishes, like burgers, snack and share, which are appetizers, among other options. PLANTA Cocina is a vegan restaurant.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA City Council Committee Approves Motion to Study Fee for Sidewalk Vending Permit

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MadLab Coffee Set to Expand This Spring With Three New Outposts in Historic Pico Corridor, South Culver, and Westfield Topanga

March 16, 2023

Read more
March 16, 2023

MadLab Coffee is set to expand this spring with the opening of three new outposts in the historic Pico Corridor,...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Baristas at Two La Colombe Locations Vote to Unionize for Better Wages, Improved Working Conditions

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

Two other locations in Beverly Hills and Frogtown remain uninvolved in this unionizing effort Baristas at two La Colombe locations...
News

City of Los Angeles Holding Department-Wide Career Fair in Baldwin Hills

March 15, 2023

Read more
March 15, 2023

This Thursday at The Michelle & Barack Obama Sports Complex ​​The City of Los Angeles is inviting individuals to join...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Celebrates International Women’s Day With New Short Film ‘Reflections,’ Written and Directed by Young Women

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Award-winning student short film “Reflections” released online in honor of International Women’s Day ​​When school shut down in the spring...

Photo: thevenicefest.com
News, Upbeat Beat

Explore Westside Culture and Support a Great Cause at the Upcoming Venice Love Fest in Mar Vista

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista Get ready to...

Photo: Facebook (@CandMCafe).
News

C&M Cafe in Palms Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...
News

EBT Fraud Contributes to Spike in Los Angeles Identity Theft Reports

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...

Pictured, Kristine Palle of CIF, presents the runner-up plaque to Culver City Head Coach Michael Cooper. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Sports

Culver City Centaurs Fall in Triple Overtime ﻿in State Regional Finals

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Culver City High School boys basketball team’s season ends in 82-79 loss March 7 A three-pointer at the buzzer by...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

UCLA Researchers Unveil World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...
News, Real Estate

Property Owners in Los Angeles Sue City Over Complex and Costly Rental Regulations

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Rendering: WTARCH.
News, Real Estate

Proposed Apartment Complex in Palms Could Replace Low-Slung Duplex

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Del Rey Residential Site

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue  Plans for a proposed...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Ranked Most Expensive City for Businesses in LA County and Western US

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kosmont Cos. and the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College pronounce Culver City as the...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

Hyundai and Kia Provide Free Anti-Theft Software for Vulnerable Vehicles

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR