March 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

MadLab Coffee Set to Expand This Spring With Three New Outposts in Historic Pico Corridor, South Culver, and Westfield Topanga

Photo: Official.

MadLab Coffee is set to expand this spring with the opening of three new outposts in the historic Pico Corridor, South Culver in the Del Mar neighborhood, and Westfield Topanga at its upcoming food hall, Topanga Social.

Husband-and-wife team Andrew and Sarah Sinclair are excited to finally open their doors at Topanga Social as soon as they receive approval from Topanga. The remaining two stores are dependent upon health department regulations, but if everything goes according to plan, both Mid City and Del Mar stores should be ready for customers by April or May.

In addition to providing delicious coffee drinks made from responsibly sourced ingredients, MadLab Coffee is also focused on inspiring people to love a lot more than a lot less. For further updates on MadLab’s expansion plans, make sure to check out their social media pages or additional details here.

