Baristas at Two La Colombe Locations Vote to Unionize for Better Wages, Improved Working Conditions

Baristas at two La Colombe locations in Los Angeles – Silver Lake and Century City – have announced their decision to unionize.

According to the official statement released by the La Colombe Workers Union on Wednesday, this was done in order to fight for better wages, consistent raises, regular schedules, improved working conditions and more. In response to their campaign efforts, UFCW Local 770 will be representing them in collective bargaining with the National Labor Relations Board moving forward.

“Our campaign joins a national wave of workers across the coffee and food service industry,” said La Colombe Workers Union. “We aspire to come together and wield our collective power to advocate for ourselves, our fellow workers, and the labor movement as a whole.”

In response to these actions, La Colombe sent Eater LA a statement expressing that they prefer having direct conversations with all of their staff so that their individual needs can be addressed promptly.

At this time, two other locations in Beverly Hills and Frogtown remain uninvolved in this unionizing effort. However, baristas at shops in Washington D.C. and Chicago have previously unionized successfully.