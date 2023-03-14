March 15, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Explore Westside Culture and Support a Great Cause at the Upcoming Venice Love Fest in Mar Vista

Photo: thevenicefest.com

Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista

Get ready to explore the best of Westside culture and support a great cause at the upcoming Venice Love Fest this weekend in downtown Mar Vista. 

Taking place on Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista, this one-day event promises to be bigger and better than last year. The previous Venice Fest had over 50,000 attendees  Organizers are projecting to have over 100,000 attendees at the Venice Love Fest this year. 

The event will be a complete takeover of Venice Boulevard with an assortment of LA’s most curated brands and over 400 artists. Attendees can expect some of LA’s best food trucks, locally made goods, a vintage car show, a beer garden, two stages and much more. 

“We welcome in the community to join us for a day full of shopping, networking, great bites, tasty drinks, and good sounds,” event organizers said. “Grab a friend or a family member and come hang out with us for the day!”

But it won’t just be about having fun; proceeds from the event will go toward helping Safe Place for Youth (SPY), which works to empower young people experiencing homelessness by providing them with lasting solutions and access to services such as housing, education, employment services and mentorship programs. Any donations made will offer these individuals the chance at life-changing resources; $25 sponsors a one-on-one counseling session, while $5.50 will sponsor a meal at SPY’s Access Center in Venice.

For more information, visit https://www.thevenicefest.com

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@CandMCafe).
News

C&M Cafe in Palms Requests Funds to Reopen, is Threatened With Eviction

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

GoFundMe intended to help cover construction costs and to support C&M Cafe’s employees By Keemia Zhang C&M Cafe, a Palms-based...
News

EBT Fraud Contributes to Spike in Los Angeles Identity Theft Reports

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...

Pictured, Kristine Palle of CIF, presents the runner-up plaque to Culver City Head Coach Michael Cooper. Photo: CCUSD.
News, Sports

Culver City Centaurs Fall in Triple Overtime ﻿in State Regional Finals

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Culver City High School boys basketball team’s season ends in 82-79 loss March 7 A three-pointer at the buzzer by...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

UCLA Researchers Unveil World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...
News, Real Estate

Property Owners in Los Angeles Sue City Over Complex and Costly Rental Regulations

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...

Rendering: WTARCH.
News, Real Estate

Proposed Apartment Complex in Palms Could Replace Low-Slung Duplex

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Del Rey Residential Site

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue  Plans for a proposed...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Ranked Most Expensive City for Businesses in LA County and Western US

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kosmont Cos. and the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College pronounce Culver City as the...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

Hyundai and Kia Provide Free Anti-Theft Software for Vulnerable Vehicles

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
News

Los Angeles County to Raise Progress Pride Flag for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard-Nominated Ravi DeRossi to Open New Vegan African Eatery, Ubuntu, in LA This Summer

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Ubuntu to open June or July on Melrose  By Dolores Quintana Overthrow Hospitality Group owner Ravi DeRossi is looking to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Culver City Gathering Place, Rush Street, Sold to New Owners and Transformed Into Jameson’s Pub

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Rush Street, the new American restaurant and sports bar has decided to call it quits and is bidding a fond...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Daniel Boulud to Open First West Coast Restaurant in Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...

Photo: Via Culver City Unified School District.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Robotics Team Raises Over $1,600 at Community Event Ahead of Regional Competition

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Los Angeles Regional Robotics Competition set for March 16-19. The Culver City High School (CCHS) Robotics Team is set to...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Receives $3.7M Grant for Early Head Start Program

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR