Explore Westside Culture and Support a Great Cause at the Upcoming Venice Love Fest in Mar Vista

Get ready to explore the best of Westside culture and support a great cause at the upcoming Venice Love Fest this weekend in downtown Mar Vista.

Taking place on Saturday, March 18th between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. near 12257 Venice Boulevard in downtown Mar Vista, this one-day event promises to be bigger and better than last year. The previous Venice Fest had over 50,000 attendees Organizers are projecting to have over 100,000 attendees at the Venice Love Fest this year.

The event will be a complete takeover of Venice Boulevard with an assortment of LA’s most curated brands and over 400 artists. Attendees can expect some of LA’s best food trucks, locally made goods, a vintage car show, a beer garden, two stages and much more.

“We welcome in the community to join us for a day full of shopping, networking, great bites, tasty drinks, and good sounds,” event organizers said. “Grab a friend or a family member and come hang out with us for the day!”

But it won’t just be about having fun; proceeds from the event will go toward helping Safe Place for Youth (SPY), which works to empower young people experiencing homelessness by providing them with lasting solutions and access to services such as housing, education, employment services and mentorship programs. Any donations made will offer these individuals the chance at life-changing resources; $25 sponsors a one-on-one counseling session, while $5.50 will sponsor a meal at SPY’s Access Center in Venice.

For more information, visit https://www.thevenicefest.com