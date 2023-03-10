March 11, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Proposed Apartment Complex in Palms Could Replace Low-Slung Duplex

Rendering: WTARCH.

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City

Beverly Hills-based Local Development, Inc. has submitted an application to the L.A. Department of City Planning for a proposed project that could replace a low-slung duplex located in Palms, just off Venice Boulevard. 

The plan calls for the construction of a six-story building at 3751 S. Delmas Terrace, north of Downtown Culver City. The new building would feature 17 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments on its upper floors and semi-subterranean parking for 18 vehicles. To enable the construction of a larger building than allowed by the property’s base zoning, requested entitlements for the project include Transit Oriented Communities incentives. In exchange, two of the new apartments would be set aside as affordable housing at extremely low-income levels.

Warren Techentin Architecture is designing 3751 Delmas Terrace as a contemporary podium-type building clad in stucco, wood, and aluminum with two amenity decks proposed for its rooftop. With this development proposal underway, it remains to be seen how it will impact the local community and whether or not it will be approved by city planning officials.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Proposed for Del Rey Residential Site

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

Plans call for 27 apartments and 800 square feet of retail at 13481-13485 W. Beach Avenue  Plans for a proposed...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Ranked Most Expensive City for Businesses in LA County and Western US

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kosmont Cos. and the Rose Institute of State and Local Government at Claremont McKenna College pronounce Culver City as the...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

Hyundai and Kia Provide Free Anti-Theft Software for Vulnerable Vehicles

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
News

Los Angeles County to Raise Progress Pride Flag for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard-Nominated Ravi DeRossi to Open New Vegan African Eatery, Ubuntu, in LA This Summer

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Ubuntu to open June or July on Melrose  By Dolores Quintana Overthrow Hospitality Group owner Ravi DeRossi is looking to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Culver City Gathering Place, Rush Street, Sold to New Owners and Transformed Into Jameson’s Pub

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Rush Street, the new American restaurant and sports bar has decided to call it quits and is bidding a fond...

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Daniel Boulud to Open First West Coast Restaurant in Beverly Hills

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant  Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his...

Photo: Via Culver City Unified School District.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Robotics Team Raises Over $1,600 at Community Event Ahead of Regional Competition

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Los Angeles Regional Robotics Competition set for March 16-19. The Culver City High School (CCHS) Robotics Team is set to...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Receives $3.7M Grant for Early Head Start Program

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Health Expands Access to Medical and Behavioral Care for LA’s Homeless With $25.3M Grant

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

LA City Council Motion Calls for LADWP to Report on Staffing and Operations to Mitigate Future Loss of Service

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Diana Chang, Chief Transportation Officer, City of Culver City. Photo: Official.
News

City of Culver City Appoints Diana Chang as New Chief Transportation Officer

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Chang takes on role following former Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz’s retirement The City of Culver City has announced Diana...
News

Suspect Indicted on Four Counts Related to Shooting of Jewish Men Outside Pico-Robertson Synagogues

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

28-year-old Jaime Tran faces up to life in prison following recent indictment By Sam Catanzaro A federal grand jury Friday...

Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street Construction on a mixed-use...

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.
News, Real Estate

Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR