Proposed Apartment Complex in Palms Could Replace Low-Slung Duplex

Project proposed for 3751 S. Delmas Terrace would bring 17 apartments to the area just north of downtown Culver City

Beverly Hills-based Local Development, Inc. has submitted an application to the L.A. Department of City Planning for a proposed project that could replace a low-slung duplex located in Palms, just off Venice Boulevard.

The plan calls for the construction of a six-story building at 3751 S. Delmas Terrace, north of Downtown Culver City. The new building would feature 17 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments on its upper floors and semi-subterranean parking for 18 vehicles. To enable the construction of a larger building than allowed by the property’s base zoning, requested entitlements for the project include Transit Oriented Communities incentives. In exchange, two of the new apartments would be set aside as affordable housing at extremely low-income levels.

Warren Techentin Architecture is designing 3751 Delmas Terrace as a contemporary podium-type building clad in stucco, wood, and aluminum with two amenity decks proposed for its rooftop. With this development proposal underway, it remains to be seen how it will impact the local community and whether or not it will be approved by city planning officials.