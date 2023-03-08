March 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Chef Daniel Boulud to Open First West Coast Restaurant in Beverly Hills

Chef Daniel Boulud (right) and Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Dinex (left). Photo: Business Wire.

9200 Wilshire Boulevard boulevard location planned for restaurant 

Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed more details about his first West Coast restaurant, Café Boulud Beverly Hills. The restaurant is set to open in late 2023 at the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills, a new boutique condominium developed by SHVO, a leading luxury real estate investment and development firm.

“I have been visiting Los Angeles for more than 30 years and have many fond memories from filming a tv series, ‘After Hour,’ with chefs and restaurants across the city many years ago. I always teased Wolfgang that if he opened a restaurant in New York, I would open a restaurant in LA. After the opening of Cut, this is a promise delivered,” Boulud said. “Café Boulud Beverly Hills will be able to take advantage of the fresh, vibrant market, which I am looking forward to sourcing local produce from and is the foundation for the City’s thriving culinary scene.”

The Café Boulud brand holds great significance for Chef Boulud, as it was named after the original Café Boulud started on his family’s farm outside of Lyon, France by his great-grandparents. The restaurant’s menu will be focused on four inspirations: La Tradition – classic dishes of French cooking; La Saison – seasonal specialties of the market; Le Potager – vegetables from the garden; and Le Voyage – exotic flavors from around the world.

Located on 9200 Wilshire Boulevard, the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills is the first new condominium in Beverly Hills in ten years. With 54 private residences featuring five-star services and amenities of Mandarin Oriental, it offers added security and privacy to residents.

“Daniel and I have been close friends for 20 years, during which time I’ve been a regular guest at his various restaurants and had the pleasure of enjoying his impeccable cuisine. He’s one of the most talented chefs in the world and we are delighted to be bringing his unique culinary experiences to the residents at our property, as well as the Beverly Hills community, for the first time,” said Michael Shvo, Chairman & CEO of SHVO.

Chef Boulud will also operate a private dining service called Boulud Prive exclusively for residents of both the Mandarin Oriental Residences Beverly Hills and its sister property, the Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue.

Renowned artistic director Marc Ange will design Cafe Boulud Beverly Hills which joins existing establishments in Toronto, the Bahamas, Blantyre and New York City.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Via Culver City Unified School District.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Robotics Team Raises Over $1,600 at Community Event Ahead of Regional Competition

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Los Angeles Regional Robotics Competition set for March 16-19. The Culver City High School (CCHS) Robotics Team is set to...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic Receives $3.7M Grant for Early Head Start Program

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

Venice Family Clinic to receive $3.7 million for Early Head Start Program and $500,000 for furnishing and equipping the Rose...

Last year, the collaborative’s vans recorded 6,000 encounters with unhoused patients and provided medications more than 1,500 times. Photo: Chris Flynn.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Health Expands Access to Medical and Behavioral Care for LA’s Homeless With $25.3M Grant

March 8, 2023

Read more
March 8, 2023

The grant will fund new equipment and staff, including community health workers to assess patient needs ​​The UCLA Health Homeless...

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).
News

LA City Council Motion Calls for LADWP to Report on Staffing and Operations to Mitigate Future Loss of Service

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power By Sam Catanzaro Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and...

Diana Chang, Chief Transportation Officer, City of Culver City. Photo: Official.
News

City of Culver City Appoints Diana Chang as New Chief Transportation Officer

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Chang takes on role following former Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz’s retirement The City of Culver City has announced Diana...
News

Suspect Indicted on Four Counts Related to Shooting of Jewish Men Outside Pico-Robertson Synagogues

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

28-year-old Jaime Tran faces up to life in prison following recent indictment By Sam Catanzaro A federal grand jury Friday...

Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street Construction on a mixed-use...

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.
News, Real Estate

Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard...
News, Real Estate

The Plight of Downtown LA’s Office Towers: Are Westside CEOs Partly to Blame?

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposed Fair Chance Ordinance in LA County Would Prohibit Employers From Asking About Criminal History in Hiring Process

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

Join the LAPD West Bureau’s 10-Week Citizen’s Academy Program

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

LA Firefighters and Paramedics’ Quick Response Saves Mar Vista Man’s Life, Reunited at Fire Station 62

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street. On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices Threaten Closure for Some SoCal Restaurants

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Members Donate to Provide Housing for Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR