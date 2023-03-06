March 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA City Council Motion Calls for LADWP to Report on Staffing and Operations to Mitigate Future Loss of Service

Photo: Facebook (LADWP).

Recent storm left over 140,000 ratepayers without power

By Sam Catanzaro

Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – who represents Century City and Westwood – has introduced a motion calling on the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to report on its response to last weekend’s winter storms, as well as its plan for increasing resilience in the power grid. 

According to the motion – co-authored byCouncilmember Nithya Raman – the recent record-breaking winter storm caused Level 3 damage to LADWP’s electrical system, which is equivalent to the level of damage expected from a magnitude 6 earthquake or higher. This left many neighborhoods across Los Angeles with multi-day power outages due to high winds, heavy rains, flooding, and water intrusion into underground electrical systems. Over 140,000 households have had their service restored, but more than 12,000 were still without power as of February 28. 

“Last weekend was incredibly difficult and frustrating for many across Council District 5, as over 150,000 Angelenos dealt with multi-day power outages,” Yaroslavsky said in a recent newsletter. “We can’t have a grid that is brought to its knees by one winter storm. We know that climate change will only intensify weather events, including storms, heat waves, wildfires, and megadroughts. If we don’t harden our grid now, the outages from last weekend will become the new normal. We can’t let that happen. My hope is that this report will be the beginning of serious, concrete steps towards increasing climate resilience in our power grid.” 

According to the motion, LADWP deployed all available personnel throughout the city; however, restoration times were still above 48 hours for most households. Limited information available on the LADWP Power Outage map and inconsistent information sent via the robocall system compounded stress and frustration felt by many ratepayers, the motion adds. 

If passed, the motion would instruct LADWP to immediately report regarding the status of power outages throughout the city associated with recent storm events; including main causes by area, its response to the loss of service experienced by residents and businesses, and recommendations on the system hardening against future extreme weather events. The motion also calls on City Council to instruct LADWP to report on staffing and operations; ways it can improve operations in order to mitigate the loss of service in the future; data collection; outage notifications; public communication protocols used during recent storm events; and ways these protocols can be improved. The motion would also instruct LADWP to coordinate with the Emergency Management Department (EMD) related to managing and responding to weather-related emergencies and identifying channels for communication of critical safety information between City departments, Council offices, and residents.

“As policy makers, we need a clear picture on what challenges LADWP faced in restoring power last weekend, as well as their plans for hardening our grid against future climate-related outages,” Yaroslavsky said. 

This motion was referred to the Energy and Environment Committee, which Yaroslavsky chairs, and will be heard on Friday. 

The LADWP could not immediately be reached for comment. The agency, however, did post on social media thanking its crews for the work they did responding to outages caused by the storm. 

“A week ago, a record wind and rain storm downed trees, power poles, and power lines, resulting in widespread power outages across our service area. Our amazing, dedicated  crews worked 16-hour shifts around the clock in extreme conditions to remove downed trees, de-energize downed power lines, climb poles, and work in tight underground vaults to restore power as quickly and safely as possible to our customers. With the storm behind us, we would like to say another BIG THANK YOU to our electric crews for what they do, day-in, day-out, rain or shine! We also want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding under challenging conditions,” reads the post.

in News
Related Posts
Diana Chang, Chief Transportation Officer, City of Culver City. Photo: Official.
News

City of Culver City Appoints Diana Chang as New Chief Transportation Officer

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

Chang takes on role following former Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz’s retirement The City of Culver City has announced Diana...
News

Suspect Indicted on Four Counts Related to Shooting of Jewish Men Outside Pico-Robertson Synagogues

March 6, 2023

Read more
March 6, 2023

28-year-old Jaime Tran faces up to life in prison following recent indictment By Sam Catanzaro A federal grand jury Friday...

Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Construction Progresses on Mixed-Use Project on Wesley Street in Culver City

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Development will begin 15 apartments and 14k square feet of office space to 3434 Wesley Street Construction on a mixed-use...

Rendering: Withee Malcolm Architects.
News, Real Estate

Jamison Services Utilizes Density Bonus Incentives for Five-Story Building in Sawtelle

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Project underway at the intersection of Santa Monica and Federal Development is underway at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard...
News, Real Estate

The Plight of Downtown LA’s Office Towers: Are Westside CEOs Partly to Blame?

March 5, 2023

Read more
March 5, 2023

Brookfield fails to pay a $465 million loan package for the Gas Company Tower at 555 W. 5th St. and...
News

Proposed Fair Chance Ordinance in LA County Would Prohibit Employers From Asking About Criminal History in Hiring Process

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Ordinance that would prevent most businesses in unincorporated areas of the county from excluding job applicants with past criminal records...
News

Join the LAPD West Bureau’s 10-Week Citizen’s Academy Program

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

The LAPD West Bureau has announced plans to start a Citizen’s Academy at the end of March in the mid-city...

Photo: Chester Brown.
News

LA Firefighters and Paramedics’ Quick Response Saves Mar Vista Man’s Life, Reunited at Fire Station 62

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters...
News

Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street. On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices Threaten Closure for Some SoCal Restaurants

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Members Donate to Provide Housing for Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin...

A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Nonprofit Initiates Winter Program to Foster Intergenerational Relationships

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR