March 2, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin store founded in 1988, has transformed into a restaurant that specializes in healthy and nutritious fare and will be opening its fourth and fifth locations on the Westside later this year. The restaurant’s website describes their philosophy and says, “Our mission: every day – our produce is delivered each morning, we hand tear our lettuce to maintain the freshest salads, we cook our chicken with no oil, butter or fat, we brew our refreshing mango iced green-tini, and we serve our world famous dressings. We also offer a myriad of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.”

They have salads, like Chinese Chicken, High Protein, Tuna Avocado and Organic Quinoa, sandwiches, like Spicy Tuna, Egg, Avocado Cheese and Veggie, paninis and melts, like the turkey avocado melt, tuna melt, and chicken melt, on the menu along with specialties like the Noodlerama, Spicey Ricey, Salmon Poke Bowl, and the Health Nut Noodle Soup. 

While the restaurant is still going through the long process of securing permits from the city, the new locations have already been found in Culver City at 8900 Venice Blvd #108 and Santa Monica at 1447 Lincoln Boulevard. No hard opening dates have been announced but we will keep you updated as things progress. Their other locations are in Manhattan Beach, Woodland Hills and Sherman Oaks.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Nonprofit Initiates Winter Program to Foster Intergenerational Relationships

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...
News

LA City Council Exploring How to Boost Permanent Housing for the Homeless

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Victim suffers serious injuries in February 21 incident Culver City police continue to investigate an attempted murder that took place...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale to LA County

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LA Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Driver sought in connection to February 26 collision  The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are requesting the public’s...

Photo: Perkins&Will
News, Real Estate

Weingart Center and Local Officials Debut New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in West LA

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

51-unit now open at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard In a ceremony held recently, the Weingart Center and local officials celebrated...

Rendering: PK Architecture
News

Developer Clears Hurdle for Housing and Retail Project on Border Between Los Angeles and Culver City

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. ​​Vancouver-based developer Bastion...
News

Homeless Encampments and Sleeping in Tents Banned in Culver City

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Culver City City Council approves anti-camping ordinance with 3-2 vote  By Dolores Quintana  On Monday, February 12, Culver City’s City...

Photo: Flickr (@Lorenzo Santos).
Crime, News

MoviePass Executive Accused of Embezzling $260,000 for Coachella Party

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
News

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Despite Recovery in Sales, Los Angeles Restaurants Report Lower Profit Margins Than National Average

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience the Future of Chipotle at “Farmesa”, the Chain’s Latest Concept Store in Santa Monica

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Southern Cuisine Restaurant in Inglewood Destroyed by Electrical Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated By Dolores Quintana A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR