Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin store founded in 1988, has transformed into a restaurant that specializes in healthy and nutritious fare and will be opening its fourth and fifth locations on the Westside later this year. The restaurant’s website describes their philosophy and says, “Our mission: every day – our produce is delivered each morning, we hand tear our lettuce to maintain the freshest salads, we cook our chicken with no oil, butter or fat, we brew our refreshing mango iced green-tini, and we serve our world famous dressings. We also offer a myriad of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.”

They have salads, like Chinese Chicken, High Protein, Tuna Avocado and Organic Quinoa, sandwiches, like Spicy Tuna, Egg, Avocado Cheese and Veggie, paninis and melts, like the turkey avocado melt, tuna melt, and chicken melt, on the menu along with specialties like the Noodlerama, Spicey Ricey, Salmon Poke Bowl, and the Health Nut Noodle Soup.

While the restaurant is still going through the long process of securing permits from the city, the new locations have already been found in Culver City at 8900 Venice Blvd #108 and Santa Monica at 1447 Lincoln Boulevard. No hard opening dates have been announced but we will keep you updated as things progress. Their other locations are in Manhattan Beach, Woodland Hills and Sherman Oaks.