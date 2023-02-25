February 25, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Weingart Center and Local Officials Debut New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in West LA

Photo: Perkins&Will

51-unit now open at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard

In a ceremony held recently, the Weingart Center and local officials celebrated the debut of a new permanent supportive housing complex at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard in West Los Angeles.

“In response to our city’s ongoing housing crisis, we designed a project that could offer near-immediate support and shelter to unhoused seniors and veterans living in the streets. As architects and designers committed to positively impacting our community, Perkins&Will devised a modular solution that prioritizes the safety and comfort of those in need of a permanent home,” said Perkins&Will director of global diversity Gabrielle Bullock.

Named “11010 smB” for its address, the project replaced a city-owned surface parking lot with a new five-story, 51-unit building composed of prefabricated modular units which were manufactured offsite, then assembled by general contractor Swinerton. Perkins&Will designed the complex, which includes studio apartments ranging from 315 to 400 square feet in size. Besides housing, on-site features include a rooftop deck, a fitness center, patios, and a community room. Likewise, plans call for wraparound services such as case management and substance abuse counseling.

“I’m very excited for this type of building. It’s amazing. It’s beyond my wildest dreams,” said 60-year-old Roy Ward who is about to move into the new apartment building in an interview with ABC 7

Weingart and its development partner Valued Housing secured funding for the project through a variety of state and local sources, including Measure HHH and tax-exempt bonds. The total budget estimated budget for 11010 SMB is $27.5 million, which translates to a per-unit cost of just over $530,000. 

“When you’re on the streets, you don’t have health care. It is cold right now,” said Los Angeles Mayor Karen during the ceremony. “And you could imagine that our seniors would be some of the most vulnerable to lose their lives in these tents on the streets.”

Rents are to be set at levels considered affordable to a household earning up to 50 percent of the Los Angeles area median income.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: PK Architecture
News

Developer Clears Hurdle for Housing and Retail Project on Border Between Los Angeles and Culver City

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. ​​Vancouver-based developer Bastion...
News

Homeless Encampments and Sleeping in Tents Banned in Culver City

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Culver City City Council approves anti-camping ordinance with 3-2 vote  By Dolores Quintana  On Monday, February 12, Culver City’s City...

Photo: Flickr (@Lorenzo Santos).
Crime, News

MoviePass Executive Accused of Embezzling $260,000 for Coachella Party

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Khalid Itum faces up 60 years in federal prison following recent indictment A former executive at cinema subscription service MoviePass...
News

American Youth Symphony Returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall This Weekend

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

Nearly 400 of the finest young orchestral and choral musicians from AYS and National Children’s Chorus will perform Benjamin Britten’s...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Despite Recovery in Sales, Los Angeles Restaurants Report Lower Profit Margins Than National Average

February 23, 2023

Read more
February 23, 2023

“Los Angeles State of Restaurants” report from TouchBistro finds sales volume recovering to 77.4 percent of pre-pandemic levels ​​​​TouchBistro has...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience the Future of Chipotle at “Farmesa”, the Chain’s Latest Concept Store in Santa Monica

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Farmessa will soft open at Third Street Promenade’s Kitchen United Mix this month By Dolores Quintana Farmesa is a new...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Southern Cuisine Restaurant in Inglewood Destroyed by Electrical Fire, Go Fund Me Campaign Launched

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

February 19 fire leaves Manchester Avenue restaurant devastated By Dolores Quintana A Family Affair, a southern cuisine restaurant in Inglewood,...

Photo: eviltwinla.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Welcomes New Natural Wine and Craft Beer Bar Founded by Mother-Son Duo

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Evil Twin now open at 4123 S. Centinela Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City has a new natural wine and...

Scientists have studied sticklebacks for decades, but efforts to protect them have been complicated in part by a lack of information about the genetic differences among the various subspecies. Photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
News, Upbeat Beat

UCLA Study Could Help Restore Endangered Fish Species in Southern California

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

As California’s water resources dwindle and urban areas expand, a species of fish that is rarely heard of is on...
News, Upbeat Beat

El Marino Language School Recognized as California Distinguished School

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District CCUSD board members and administrators celebrated the naming of El Marino Language...
News, Upbeat Beat

Assemblymember McKinnor Proposes Bill Requiring Microfiber Filters on Washing Machines

February 22, 2023

Read more
February 22, 2023

Assembly Bill 1628 would mandate the installation of microfiber filters on all new washing machines sold in California by 2029. ...
Education, News

Parents Protest Mounting Bullying, Violence and Racism at Culver City Schools

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Town Hall set for February 27 to discuss campus safety Culver City schools are dealing with mounting criticism from parents...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Four Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Front of Sawtelle Restaurant

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Sunday incident takes place in front of Killer Noodle on Sawtelle Multiple people were injured in Sawtelle following a two-vehicle...

Traci Park speaking at the Los Angeles City Council meeting last Wednesday during the meeting in which her motion to impose an anti-camping ordinance at nine Westside locations was passed by City Council with a 9-4 vote. Photo: Courtesy of Traci Park.
News

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Impose Anti-Camping Law at 9 Westside Locations

February 21, 2023

Read more
February 21, 2023

Ordinance will ban camping at 9 Westside locations including 4 in Venice By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles City Council...

California Senator Scott Wiener. Photo: Paul Morigi.
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: The Fantasy World of California Housing Policy

February 20, 2023

Read more
February 20, 2023

By Tom Elias If you’re looking for sure things among bills under consideration in the state Legislature, think of one...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR