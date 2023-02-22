El Marino Language School Recognized as California Distinguished School

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

CCUSD board members and administrators celebrated the naming of El Marino Language School as a 2023 California Distinguished Schools at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony on February 16 at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.

The 2023 California Distinguished School Program recognizes California elementary schools that have proven exceptional in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the California State Board of Education for all students. California used a multiple measures accountability system to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard (Dashboard) – www.caschooldashboard.org.

Eligible schools in the elementary school cycle were selected based upon specific criteria within the following two categories: 1) Closing the Achievement Gap and 2) Exceptional Student Performance.

Congratulations to the entire El Marino team!