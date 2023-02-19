Mixed-Use Project Reaches Full Height on Santa Monica Boulevard in Sawtelle

The five-story building will feature 51 apartments above 939 square feet of ground-floor retail

Just six months after construction began, a mixed-use project from developer Markwood has reached its full height at 11701 W. Santa Monica Boulevard in Sawtelle.

The five-story building will feature 51 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments above 939 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There will also be several street-fronting live/work units along the Barrington side of the building, as well as a two-level parking garage below.