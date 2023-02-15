February 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Home to New Hand-Pulled Noodle Sensation from Chef Robert Lee

Bang Bang now open in Citizen Public Market

By Dolores Quintana 

Bang Bang Noodles, the pop-up shop sensation from chef Robert Lee has opened a permanent location at the Citizen Public Market at 9355 Culver Blvd. Suite J. The restaurant announced this move on its Instagram page with a post that informed us that their original pop-up spaces Highland Park and Downtown Los Angeles are temporarily closed. 

The new restaurant space is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The website tells more about the restaurant’s origins and says, “Bang Bang Noodles take the traditional flavors from the Shaanxi Province of China and adds some modern flair that merges into a unique and satisfying culinary experience.  All of our handmade dishes are hand-pulled to order so you get the freshest and tingliest bowl of noodles possible.”

The restaurant’s menu is filled with authentic flavors like the Xi’an Tomato Dry Noodle, which is a Biang Biang Noodle with “fresh stewed tomatoes, crisp bok choy, seasoned ground soy, chives, house chili oil and choice of Protein.” and the Tingling Cumin Noodle Dry with “our signature tingling cumin sauce, a dash of homemade chili oil, aged black vinegar, topped with fresh cabbage, green onion, and cilantro.” The choices of protein include beef, lamb, mushrooms and seitan.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News

LA County Board of Supervisors Unanimously Approves Record-Breaking Budget to Combat Homelessness

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

$609.7 million to go towards combating homelessness during the fiscal year 2023 to 2024 By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA’s New Proposed Outdoor Dining Ordinance Outrages Restaurant Owners, Raising Fears of Business Loss and Layoff

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Proposal could leave restaurants with thousands of dollars in losses from wading through the city’s paperwork By Dolores Quintana  After...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Nearly 500 CCUSD Students Unite for First All-District Music Concert Since Pandemic

February 15, 2023

Read more
February 15, 2023

Concert set for Wednesday evening at Robert Frost Auditorium On Wednesday evening, February 15, nearly 500 Culver City Unified School...
News, Upbeat Beat

California Non-Profit Find Homeless People, Inc. Issues 30 Emergency Housing Vouchers in Los Angeles County

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Recipients include those  fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking As the New Year dawns, Find...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Convert Your Analog Memories Into Digital With Westside Video Services

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

Sam Najah’s Westside Video Services bringing memories back to life By Susan Payne The boxes of 8mm and 16mm film,...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

LA Mayor Karen Bass Issues Executive Directive to Maximize City-Owned Property for Temporary and Permanent Housing

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

City agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites, exempted from...

Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Looking for More Victims of Sexual Assault Suspect Who Targeted Westside Women With Social Media and Dating Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Low-Speed Collision Between Bus and American Airlines Jet at LAX Injures Five

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

No serious injuries occur in Friday incident On Friday a low-speed collision occurred between an airfield shuttle bus and an...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Planning Commission Gives Green Light to Apple’s Culver City Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Rendering: Perkins&Will
News, Real Estate

Hudson Pacific Wins Proposal to Develop 300,000-Square-Foot Project in Baldwin Hills

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Hudson Pacific has been given 12 months – plus optional 90-day extensions if necessary – to gain all city entitlements...

Photo: The Agency.
News, Real Estate

Charming 1925 Historic Culver City Townhouse Hits Market

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

$1.6 million price tag for Lafayette Landmark Residential District home By Dolores Quintana In the Lafayette Landmark Residential District of...
News

Culver City Hosting in-Person and Virtual Meetings Regarding Relocation of Community Gardens

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Meetings set for February 20 and 21 The City of Culver is inviting its citizens to join the Parks, Recreation...
News

LA City Council Moves Forward on Controversial $800M Plan to Shift Scattergood Power Plant to Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: Instagram (@descroissantsparis).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Farmers Market Favorite Des Croissants Paris Now Open in Culver City

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

8539 Washington Boulevard location planned for popular bakery By Dolores Quintana Des Croissants Paris, the patisserie that you may not...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Blu Jam Opening Culver City Location as Part of Westside Expansion

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Blu Jam Xpress locations planned for 1315 3rd St, Santa Monica and unknown Culver City location By Dolores Quintana Kamil...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR