Culver City Home to New Hand-Pulled Noodle Sensation from Chef Robert Lee

Bang Bang now open in Citizen Public Market

By Dolores Quintana

Bang Bang Noodles, the pop-up shop sensation from chef Robert Lee has opened a permanent location at the Citizen Public Market at 9355 Culver Blvd. Suite J. The restaurant announced this move on its Instagram page with a post that informed us that their original pop-up spaces Highland Park and Downtown Los Angeles are temporarily closed.

The new restaurant space is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The website tells more about the restaurant’s origins and says, “Bang Bang Noodles take the traditional flavors from the Shaanxi Province of China and adds some modern flair that merges into a unique and satisfying culinary experience. All of our handmade dishes are hand-pulled to order so you get the freshest and tingliest bowl of noodles possible.”

The restaurant’s menu is filled with authentic flavors like the Xi’an Tomato Dry Noodle, which is a Biang Biang Noodle with “fresh stewed tomatoes, crisp bok choy, seasoned ground soy, chives, house chili oil and choice of Protein.” and the Tingling Cumin Noodle Dry with “our signature tingling cumin sauce, a dash of homemade chili oil, aged black vinegar, topped with fresh cabbage, green onion, and cilantro.” The choices of protein include beef, lamb, mushrooms and seitan.