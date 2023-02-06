February 7, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro LA Looks to Create Homeless Support Hubs at Train Termini

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night

By Dolores Quintana

When the Metro Los Angeles trains end their runs around midnight every night, Metro employees must empty the trains of anyone on board so that trains can be cleaned and repaired in the Metro maintenance yards. Homeless passengers who have taken shelter on the trains are frequently forced out into the cold and sometimes inclement weather outdoors. Safety issues preclude any passengers from entering the maintenance yards. 

Metro Los Angeles is considering a plan where service hubs would be opened near the termini of the train lines in the Metro rail system. It is well-known that trains and buses in the Los Angeles Metro system are frequently used as places of shelter by homeless people and Metro allows these unhoused people to ride for free on buses and trains until they are taken out of service for the night.  

“While transit vehicles and stations are not designed to be used as a shelter or viewed as an encampment, the system provides refuge from the cold weather during the winter and the heat in the summer,” reads a Metro report 

Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night. The terminus of the A Line train in Long Beach is a particularly poignant example of this procedure every night. The average count of unhoused riders being expelled from the trains is 39 people  Metro did a count between December 7 and 10 and December 12 and 13 last year and they found that a total of 234 people were expelled from the out-of-service A Line trains at the end of the night. When Metro took a survey of 44 of the homeless passengers, they found that 30 had no place to stay and 10 stated that they did have someplace where they could stay within the past few weeks. 

Metro first passed a motion to examine the problem and find solutions in the fall of 2022 and has now progressed to the program that is now being considered. The program will assess the ability to provide a full-service homeless outreach plan” for terminus stations for all lines. The Metro report stated, “Metro’s primary role is that of a transit operator, not a homeless service provider, yet the magnitude of the crisis requires all hands on deck.”

The effort will include Metro staff finding “in-house and outside key partnerships” like organizations in the community and municipalities who could “assist the unhoused riders with the services needed at the end of service hours.”

The unresolved issues with unhoused people, some of whom have mental health or substance abuse problems, affect not only other Metro passengers but Metro employees like the custodial staff. CEO Stephanie Wiggins said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Daily News, “Our custodial staff who clean the system, because of increased assaults, and an increase in unhoused sheltering, have put us in the position where our custodians and service attendants are afraid to do their job without a security escort.”

in News, Transportation
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA Heads to Court as Landlords and Taxpayers Association File Lawsuit Against LA City

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax By Dolores Quintana Measure...

Photo: Redfin.
News, Real Estate

A Luxurious Mar Vista Home Has Hit the Market for $3,395,000

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Ashwood Avenue home offers 3080 square feet of living space  A stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home has hit the market in...

5950 Bowcroft Street. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Ratkovich Company and JPMorgan Secure $41 Million Loan for Culver City Office Development

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Project is located near the intersection of Jefferson and Obama Boulevards. By Dolores Quintana JP Morgan and the Ratkovich Company...
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves Construction of 165,000-Square-Foot Office Building on Watseka Avenue

February 3, 2023

Read more
February 3, 2023

Four-story development set to be complete in 2025 or 2026 The City of Culver has given the green light to...

Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Introduces Best Bet Pizza to Washington Boulevard

February 2, 2023

Read more
February 2, 2023

Best Bet to open in former A-Frame space on Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana It’s official, chef Jason Neroni will...

Photo: Instagram (@themylaikitchen).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Free Bahn Mi Sandwiches for Mar Vista Restaurant’s 4 Year Anniversary

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

My Lai party to feature free Banh Mi Sandwiches, gift card prizes, and other goodies!   By Dolores Quintana On February...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California’s Ambitious Fast-Food Law Heads to Statewide Referendum for Final Verdict

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

AB 257 would create a board of 11 appointees to negotiate on behalf of fast food workers in California Last...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Upbeat Beat

Mayor Bass Launch New Initiative to House Homeless at Culver Boulevard Encampment

February 1, 2023

Read more
February 1, 2023

Two Inside Safe initiatives launched in South LA and Westside By Sam Catanzaro City officials have announced a new effort...
News, Upbeat Beat

Girl Scouts Return to Los Angeles With Delicious New Cookie!

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Cookie lovers throughout Greater Los Angeles can now support local Girl Scout entrepreneurs by ordering from the iconic lineup Girl...
News, Upbeat Beat

Boris Allakhverdyan, Ben Hong and Talon Smith Unite in Santa Monica for Special Performance of Brahms’ Trio Op. 114

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Concert will take place on Sunday, February 5 The world-renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Clarinet Boris Allakhverdyan and Associate Principal...
News, Upbeat Beat

70 Culver High AVPA Students Descend on CETA for High School Theater Arts Festival

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

CCHS Senior Ginger Anderson-Willis took home first place in the “Trailer” category 70 Culver City High School students from the...
News, Veterans, Video

Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...

Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...
Education, News

CCUSD Board Shines Spotlight on Elementary Schools, Reacts to Monterey Park Shooting

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Need...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

TikTok Sparks Surge in Kia and Hyundai Thefts in Los Angeles

January 31, 2023

Read more
January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR