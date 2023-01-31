Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers home.
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness
Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...
CCUSD Board Shines Spotlight on Elementary Schools, Reacts to Monterey Park Shooting
Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Need...
TikTok Sparks Surge in Kia and Hyundai Thefts in Los Angeles
Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Accessing to Deceased Couple’s Bank Accounts
January 30, 2023 Staff Report
Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at December 2022 Hearing for Ballona Wetlands Plan
January 30, 2023 Staff Report
Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...
260-Acre Property in Bel Air Up for Auction
Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...
10 Townhome-Style Dwellings in Mar Vista Nearly Complete
Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
24,000 Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Beaches in Venice and Marina del Rey
Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...
Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash
January 26, 2023 Staff Report
January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered...
Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shutters its Pico Location
January 26, 2023 Staff Report
LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...
Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes
By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
Egg Shortage Taking Toll on Struggling Westside Food Bank
Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try...
St. Joseph Center President & CEO to Lead LAHSA
25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Dr....
Culver City to Host Meeting on Oil Well Prohibition Within the Inglewood Oil Field
Meeting to take place virtually January 26 Culver City Mayor Albert Vera and Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin are members of...
CCUSD Assistant Superintendent Robert Quinn Announces Retirement
Quinn retiring after over 20 years of service Robert Quinn, the District’s Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, announced this week that...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...Read more
POPULAR
Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern
Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers...Read more