Metro’s Choice for Purple Line Muralist Sparks Veteran Concern

Veterans concerned over disturbing painting by commissioned metro muralist at the purple line stop on the West L.A VA Soldiers home.

in News, Veterans, Video
Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Makes Moves in her New Administration to Combat Homelessness

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

Mayor appoints three Deputy Mayors and three Directors last week Mayor Karen Bass has wasted no time in the transition...
Education, News

CCUSD Board Shines Spotlight on Elementary Schools, Reacts to Monterey Park Shooting

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

Board of Education celebrated the collective efforts of their elementary schools by recognizing the Five Pillars of Supporting Student Need...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
Crime, News

TikTok Sparks Surge in Kia and Hyundai Thefts in Los Angeles

January 31, 2023

January 31, 2023

Social media platforms exacerbate vehicle thefts through security flaws Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car...
Crime, News

Marina del Ray Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Accessing to Deceased Couple’s Bank Accounts

January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023

Kristopher Brent Cobb sentenced to over 3 years in federal prison A man from Marina del Ray was recently sentenced...
News

Lawyer Objects to Silencing of Public at December 2022 Hearing for Ballona Wetlands Plan

January 30, 2023

January 30, 2023

Letter seeks new hearing Christina Ku, a public interest lawyer, sent a demand letter to the California Coastal Commission last...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

260-Acre Property in Bel Air Up for Auction

January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023

Last-ditch effort to sell Senderos Canyon spread By Dolores Quintana Bel-Air, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the United...

Rendering: Gabor Ekecs.
News, Real Estate

10 Townhome-Style Dwellings in Mar Vista Nearly Complete

January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023

Work nearly complete on the Barrington 10 Construction is coming to a close on 10 townhome-style dwellings near the intersection...
News

24,000 Gallon Raw Sewage Leak Closes Beaches in Venice and Marina del Rey

January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023

Wednesday leak near Admiralty Way and Palawan Way cause of closures A massive 24,000-gallon raw sewage leak shut down several...

Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash

January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023

January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered...

President Barak Obama and Karen Bass – then a congresswoman – at Roscoe's Chicken 'n Waffles on Pico in 2011. Photo: Facebook (@RoscoesOfficial).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Iconic Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Shutters its Pico Location

January 26, 2023

January 26, 2023

LA-based chain to focus on flagship on La Brea and Washington By Dolores Quintana For everyone who loves Roscoe’s Chicken...
News, Opinion

Column – A California Positive: Kids Swarm Extra Classes

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

By Tom Elias It’s become a cliché, the shibboleth that California has lousy public schools and most of the kids...
News

Egg Shortage Taking Toll on Struggling Westside Food Bank

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

Avian flu outbreak and inflation have been driving these shortages Westside Food Bank is turning to alternative suppliers to try...
News

St. Joseph Center President & CEO to Lead LAHSA

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

25-year veteran of St. Joseph Center will service as serve as CEO of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Dr....
News

Culver City to Host Meeting on Oil Well Prohibition Within the Inglewood Oil Field

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

Meeting to take place virtually January 26 Culver City Mayor Albert Vera and Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin are members of...
Education, News

CCUSD Assistant Superintendent Robert Quinn Announces Retirement

January 24, 2023

January 24, 2023

Quinn retiring after over 20 years of service Robert Quinn, the District’s Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, announced this week that...

