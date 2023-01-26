Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash

January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more

Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered a semi-automatic handgun, over $10,000 in US currency and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 19 officers observed a bicyclist commit several vehicle code violations in the area of Venice Boulevard and Culver Boulevard.

A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation, the officers located a semi automatic handgun, over $10,000 in U,S currency and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The suspect was arrested by police.

The CCPD has not announced if charges have been filed.