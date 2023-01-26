January 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Pull Over Bicyclist and Find Gun, Drugs, and Thousands in Cash

Photo: CCPD.

January 19 incident yields over $10,000, meth and more

Culver City police pulled over a bicyclist last week and recovered a semi-automatic handgun, over $10,000 in US currency and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on January 19 officers observed a bicyclist commit several vehicle code violations in the area of Venice Boulevard and Culver Boulevard. 

A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation, the officers located a semi automatic handgun, over $10,000 in U,S currency and a large quantity of methamphetamine and fentanyl. 

The suspect was arrested by police. 

The CCPD has not announced if charges have been filed.

