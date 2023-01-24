January 24, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City to Host Meeting on Oil Well Prohibition Within the Inglewood Oil Field

Meeting to take place virtually January 26

Culver City Mayor Albert Vera and Vice Mayor Yasmine-Imani McMorrin are members of the City Council’s Ad Hoc Regional Oil Operations Subcommittee, otherwise known as the Oil Drilling Subcommittee. This Subcommittee is hosting a virtual meeting on January 26, 2023 at 6 PM to discuss an Amendment to Los Angeles County’s Baldwin Hills Community Standards District (BHCSD). The Amendment seeks to prohibit new oil wells within the Inglewood Oil Field (IOF), while allowing existing wells to continue operation under a nonconforming status.

The public is invited to participate in an Informational Q&A Session about the BHCSD Amendment during a regularly scheduled BHCSD Community Advisory Panel (CAP) meeting. More information can be obtained by emailing advanceplanning@planning.lacounty.gov or by calling (213) 974-6411.

At almost 1,000 acres in surface land area, the IOF is the largest urban oil field in the nation. A large majority of this area is located in unincorporated parts of LA County, which are regulated by BHCSD regulations. Eighty acres of this field fall within Culver City limits, with its western boundary extending into Blair Hills, Raintree and Culver Crest neighborhoods – giving locals direct access and insight into operations carried out at IOF.

To join ,Online Zoom Meeting, following the previous link.

