CCPD Names Assistant Chief Sims as Interim Police Chief

Jason Sims takes over helm from Manuel Cid

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Assistant Chief Jason Sims has been named the department’s Interim Police Chief.

Chief Sims has been a member of the CCPD since 2000. During his time as a police officer, he worked as a patrol officer and as an investigator with the CCPD crime impact team, special victims unit, and the robbery-homicide section.

In 2007, Sims was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he worked in Patrol, Detectives and Parking. In 2013, he was promoted again to Lieutenant; during this time he served as a Patrol Watch Commander, Lieutenant in charge of the Professional Standards Unit, and Traffic Section. In 2017, Sims was promoted to the rank of Captain and given oversight of the Operations, Investigation, and Administration Bureaus. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief of Police.

Former Chief Manuel Cid announced earlier this month he was stepping down from the role to lead the Glendale Police Department.

Cid’s last day in office was January 15.

Cid had been with the Culver City Police for 18 years. He became the CCPD’s interim chief in 2020 succeeding Chief Scott Bixby in 2020. and was appointed to the job last year.