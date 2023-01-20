January 20, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CCPD Names Assistant Chief Sims as Interim Police Chief

Jason Sims. Photo: CCPD.

Jason Sims takes over helm from Manuel Cid

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Assistant Chief Jason Sims has been named the department’s Interim Police Chief.  

Chief Sims has been a member of the CCPD since 2000. During his time as a police officer, he worked as a patrol officer and as an investigator with the CCPD crime impact team, special victims unit, and the robbery-homicide section.

In 2007, Sims was promoted to the rank of Sergeant where he worked in Patrol, Detectives and Parking. In 2013, he was promoted again to Lieutenant; during this time he served as a Patrol Watch Commander, Lieutenant in charge of the Professional Standards Unit, and Traffic Section. In 2017, Sims was promoted to the rank of Captain and given oversight of the Operations, Investigation, and Administration Bureaus. In 2020, he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief of Police.

Former Chief Manuel Cid announced earlier this month he was stepping down from the role to lead the Glendale Police Department. 

Cid’s last day in office was January 15.

Cid had been with the Culver City Police for 18 years. He became the CCPD’s interim chief in 2020 succeeding Chief Scott Bixby in 2020. and was appointed to the job last year.

in Crime, News
Food & Drink, News, upbeat news, Video

Market Report: What’s In Season at The Farmers Market

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Learn about two squashes currently available at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. @smmirrornews What’s in season at the Santa Monica...
News, Video

Work Has Started on Co-living Apartments on Barrington Avenue in West L.A

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

1503 S. Barrington Avenue will stand four stories tall and feature 18 new apartments. @culvercitywlanews Work Has Started on Co-living...

Photo: kusakila.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Plant-Based Omakase Bar Opens on the Westside

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Kusaki up and running at 2535 South Barrington Avenue By Dolores Quintana West LA is now home to a new...

Photo: wrapstarla.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Build-Your-Own Wrap Restaurant Opening in Culver City

January 19, 2023

Read more
January 19, 2023

Wrapstar coming to former Make Out space at 9426 Washington Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Coffee spot Make Out has closed...

Clockwise from top left: Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr., Xavier Devion Mauldin. Photos: Courtesy SMC.
News

Students Receive Education Awards from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 18, 2023

Read more
January 18, 2023

Apriltroy Coleman, Maleeyah Frazier, Maya Calderon, Miles Christopher Mauldin, Shawn Johnson Jr. and Xavier Devion Mauldin 2023 recipients  Six local...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series....

Photo: Citizen App
News

Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident

January 17, 2023

Read more
January 17, 2023

Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in...
News

Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project Meeting

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

In-person and virtual meeting set for January 18 The Engineering Division of Culver Public Works Department invites members of the...

City National Bank at 1315 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Photo: Official.
Crime, News, Real Estate

DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Claims

January 16, 2023

Read more
January 16, 2023

Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...

Rendering: LOHA.
News, Real Estate

Work Underway on Sawtelle Co-Living Apartments

January 15, 2023

Read more
January 15, 2023

Project underway at 1503 Barrington will bring 18 apartments to the neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Construction company Integrare Group has...

Rendering: hrdwrkshp.
News, Real Estate

Work Wrapping up on Six-Story Jagger Development in Palms

January 14, 2023

Read more
January 14, 2023

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Body camera footage shows an LAPD officer moments before Tasering Keenan Anderson on January 3 on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Anderson would later die after being taken to a local hospital. Photo: LAPD.
News

LAPD Releases Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista’s Little Fatty Launching Taiwanese Market

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...

