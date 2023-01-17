The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series. See how this series is inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.
Children’s STEM Book Series Empowers Girls To Dream Big
The “Look Up Series” created by local author Aubre Andrus just won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards for non-fiction series. See how this series is inspiring young women to pursue careers in STEM.
Baldwin Hills Apartment Fire Displaces One Resident
January 17, 2023 Staff Report
Sunday afternoon Nicolet Ave fire knocked down in under 15 minutes LAFD crews put out a Baldwin Hills fire in...
Ballona Creek Bike Path Sustainability and Accessibility Project Meeting
January 16, 2023 Staff Report
In-person and virtual meeting set for January 18 The Engineering Division of Culver Public Works Department invites members of the...
DOJ Secures Over $31 Million from City National Bank to Address Lending Redlining Claims
January 16, 2023 Staff Report
Represents the largest redlining settlement under Attorney General Merrick B. Garland’s Combating Redlining Initiative The Justice Department has announced a...
Work Underway on Sawtelle Co-Living Apartments
January 15, 2023 Staff Report
Project underway at 1503 Barrington will bring 18 apartments to the neighborhood By Dolores Quintana Construction company Integrare Group has...
Work Wrapping up on Six-Story Jagger Development in Palms
January 14, 2023 Staff Report
The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms By Dolores Quintana If you are in Palms, you...
LA County Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness
January 13, 2023 Staff Report
The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...
LAPD Releases Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson
January 13, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
January 12, 2023 Staff Report
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Succulents for Dinner? Market Report Explores Sea Beans
January 12, 2023 Juliet Lemar
You never know what new ingredients you’ll find at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. Today we discovered Sea Beans, an...
Mar Vista’s Little Fatty Launching Taiwanese Market
January 12, 2023 Staff Report
Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish
January 11, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...
Culver City’s El Marino Elementary Named 2023 California Distinguished School
January 11, 2023 Staff Report
Ceremony to be held next month at Disneyland Hotel State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that...
Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished
January 10, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...
Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos
January 10, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...
Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire
January 10, 2023 Staff Report
LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out...
