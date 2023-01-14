January 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Work Wrapping up on Six-Story Jagger Development in Palms

Rendering: hrdwrkshp.

The Jagger will bring 74 apartments to Overland Avenue in Palms

By Dolores Quintana

If you are in Palms, you can now see what one of the area’s newest developments The Jagger looks like after the construction company removed the wrapping on the building as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.  

The Jagger is located at 3630-3638 Overland Avenue and is a six-story structure that will hold 74 residential housing units and have parking for 94 vehicles in a three-level underground parking lot below the retail space on the ground floor.  

The developer responsible for The Jagger has taken advantage of the Transit Oriented Communities incentive program to be able to build such a tall building in the area. In addition, TOC incentives allow more density and a larger floor space within the building in defiance of local zoning ordinances. The developers are only required to reserve eight out of the whopping 74 apartments for use as affordable housing for extremely low-income tenants in exchange for these privileges and getting around local zoning rules. 

The project was designed by Hopson Rodstrom Design Workshop (hrdwrkshp) and features a stunning sawtooth roofline that has windows to provide lighting on the building’s top floor. According to Urbanize Los Angeles, the renderings for this project indicate that the plans include several courtyards and patios for resident use. Construction has been underway since June 2020 and the estimated time of the project’s completion is 26 months or a little over two years.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

LA County Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this...

Body camera footage shows an LAPD officer moments before Tasering Keenan Anderson on January 3 on Lincoln Boulevard in Venice. Anderson would later die after being taken to a local hospital. Photo: LAPD.
News

LAPD Releases Footage Showing Tasering That Preceded Death of Keenan Anderson

January 13, 2023

Read more
January 13, 2023

Cousin of Black Lives Matter’s co-founder one of three deaths following LAPD encounters this year By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...

Photo: Facebook (@littlefattyla).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Mar Vista’s Little Fatty Launching Taiwanese Market

January 12, 2023

Read more
January 12, 2023

Market will be located at 12210 Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Little Fatty’s owner David Kuo will be bringing a...
Community, highlight, News, Video

Venice Oceanarium Marine Biologist Talks All About Jellyfish

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

The Venice Oceanarium invites a local marine biologist to tell us all about jellyfish and their relationship with humans in...

Photo: elmarino.ccusd.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s El Marino Elementary Named ﻿2023 California Distinguished School

January 11, 2023

Read more
January 11, 2023

Ceremony to be held next month at Disneyland Hotel State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that...
News, Video

Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Crime, News

Westside Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges for Using Snapchat to Entice Children into Producing Sexually Explicit Videos

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Mark David Wallin faces up to life in prison after January 6 guilty plea By Sam Catanzaro A Del Rey...

Photo: Citizen App
News

Baldwin Hills Apartment Catches Fire

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

LAFD make quick work of Saturday afternoon fire  LAFD crews made quick work putting out a fire that broke out...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City

January 9, 2023

Read more
January 9, 2023

Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure. .Video sponsored by DPP.

Rendering: Nassef Eskander & Associates.
News, Real Estate

21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR