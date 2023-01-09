Former City Councilmember Mike Bonin announced last minute motions to improve infrastructure before his departure.
.
New Green Spaces and Bike Lanes Seeking Funding From City
21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City
Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway
Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...
Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus
January 6, 2023 Juliet Lemar
The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month
By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...
Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million
Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency
January 5, 2023 Sam Catanzaro
Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire
January 4, 2023 Staff Report
December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...
Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down
January 3, 2023 Staff Report
Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case
January 3, 2023 Staff Report
$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Learn to Rock with School of Rocks Performance Based Music Education Programs
January 3, 2023 Juliet Lemar
School of rock patented results driven programs combine one-on-one lessons with group band practices, making school of rock the ultimate...
Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks
December 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! .Video sponsored...
