21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City

Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is getting a new development at 4319 Sepulveda Boulevard, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

This new mixed-use structure has been dubbed the St. Mina Center in an area that now is home to a series of shops and restaurants. Dr. Ehab Yacoub and Lorine Mikhaeil are the owners and applicants who plan on redeveloping the area to accommodate a five-story building which would hold 21 units of residential housing consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. These apartments sizes would come in sizes between 898 to 1,300 square feet. The structure would also have a two-level parking area that would hold 45 vehicles in the basement.

The St. Mina Center is being designed by Nassef A. Eskander & Associates. The renderings depict the popular style of a contemporary low rise structure that would come with a roofline that cascades on the western edge of the structure. This is meant to allow the building’s rooftop to transition more gracefully into the eye line of the roofs of the neighborhood’s other buildings. Another feature of the cascading roofline would be terrace decks that would provide the building’s residents with open spaces in patios that could be either common areas or private garden patios. The new building would be located quite close to the newly renovated Culver Boulevard Bikeway.