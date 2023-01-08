January 9, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

21-Unit Mixed-Use Development Planned for Culver City

Rendering: Nassef Eskander & Associates.

Project will bring 21 apartments and 3,000 square feet of retail space to Sepulveda Boulevard

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City is getting a new development at 4319 Sepulveda Boulevard, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.

This new mixed-use structure has been dubbed the St. Mina Center in an area that now is home to a series of shops and restaurants. Dr. Ehab Yacoub and Lorine Mikhaeil are the owners and applicants who plan on redeveloping the area to accommodate a five-story building which would hold 21 units of residential housing consisting of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and  3,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor. These apartments sizes would come in sizes between 898 to 1,300 square feet. The structure would also have a two-level parking area that would hold 45 vehicles in the basement. 

The St. Mina Center is being designed by Nassef A. Eskander & Associates. The renderings depict the popular style of a contemporary low rise structure that would come with a roofline that cascades on the western edge of the structure. This is meant to allow the building’s rooftop to transition more gracefully into the eye line of the roofs of the neighborhood’s other buildings. Another feature of the cascading roofline would be terrace decks that would provide the building’s residents with open spaces in patios that could be either common areas or private garden patios. The new building would be located quite close to the newly renovated Culver Boulevard Bikeway.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Robert James Taylor Architects.
News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Apartment Complex Underway

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

Wiseman Residential building four-story apartment building just west of Venice High School By Dolores Quintana Wiseman Residential has begun to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Real Estate

Report Finds it Will Cost $8.1 Billion Annually to End Homelessness in California

January 8, 2023

Read more
January 8, 2023

112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds By Dolores Quintana The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would...
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger
News

Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

By Susan Payne In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness By Sam Catanzaro Culver City officials have declared a...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Gelson’s Opening Market in Upcoming West End Development

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Market to open in West End development at Olympic and Bundy By Dolores Quintana Gelson’s Market has a new location...
News

Westchester Strip Mall Damaged in Fire

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

December 24 fire results in collapsed roof A commercial strip mall in Westchester went up in flames over the holidays,...

Manuel Cid. Photo: CCPD.
News

Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from...
Crime, News

Local Couple’s Wells Fargo Account Emptied in Fraud Case

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

$68,000 lost in recent incident before bank returns funds  A Marina del Rey couple had their Wells Fargo account emptied...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR