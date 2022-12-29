December 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Rising Food Costs are Causing More People to Rely on Food Banks

Raising food prices affect the Westside Food Banks ability to purchase food and nourish our community. Consider donating today! 
Video sponsored by SMC.

Kids Food Delivery Services Takes The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Culver City’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for the Culver City area in...
Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.

Photo: zooies.com
Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...

Photo: 10speedcoffee.com.
Local Coffee Shop Looks to Expand With Sawtelle Location

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

10 Speed Coffee opening at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 10 Speed Coffee looks to be opening a new...
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside

December 22, 2022

December 22, 2022

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife

December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022

Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

