Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.

Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Culver...
Top 10 Westside Today Real Estate Articles of 2022

December 26, 2022

Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Culver City/West LA-area As 2022 comes to...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside

December 26, 2022

With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.

Rendering: Grimshaw Architects.
Construction Well Underway for LAX Metro Station

December 25, 2022

Transit center is not expected to open until 2024  By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...

Rendering: Beach City Capital.
Developer Begins Work on 27-Unit Apartment Complex in Mar Vista

December 25, 2022

Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness

December 23, 2022

Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Texas Man Charged With Vandalism and Hate Crime for Damaging Beverly Hills Menorah

December 23, 2022

Eric Brian King charged in connection to Sunday incident Prosecutors have announced that a Texas man has been charged with...
Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Police Alert Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: zooies.com
Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

December 22, 2022

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations

December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...

Photo: 10speedcoffee.com.
Local Coffee Shop Looks to Expand With Sawtelle Location

December 22, 2022

10 Speed Coffee opening at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 10 Speed Coffee looks to be opening a new...
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside

December 22, 2022

Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...

