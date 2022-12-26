With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
Construction Well Underway for LAX Metro Station
December 25, 2022 Staff Report
Transit center is not expected to open until 2024 By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...
Developer Begins Work on 27-Unit Apartment Complex in Mar Vista
Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
December 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.
Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development
December 16, 2022 Staff Report
3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...
Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey
December 16, 2022 Staff Report
Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills
December 10, 2022 Staff Report
City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Column: No One Very Pleased as New Rooftop Solar Rules Improve
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
By Tom Elias, Columnist Only rarely does the California Public Utilities Commission, long known as the least responsive agency in...
