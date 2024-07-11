Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Formally Listed Their $68 Million Beverly Hills Mansion For Sale

Amid Rumors, the Actors Have Placed Their Family Home on the Market

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially put their extravagant Los Angeles mansion on the market for $68 million today, as reported by Mansion Global. Santiago Arana of The Agency is the listing agent for the lavish Beverly Hills property, which was recently renovated to the highest standards within the last four months.

The mansion has approximately 38,000 square feet of living space under air conditioning and 46,000 square feet under the roof. It includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The estate boasts a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

It has a spacious 12-car garage and additional parking for up to 80 vehicles. The property includes an extraordinary indoor sports complex featuring basketball and pickleball courts, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar.

The grounds feature a stunning zero-edge pool that enhances the estate’s picturesque views, creating a tranquil environment amidst lush landscaping. The property is conveniently located minutes from the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel and just 20 minutes from Van Nuys private airport, accessible only through private, gated streets.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s press representatives and the real estate agent have not responded to requests for comment. This move comes after weeks of rumors about the couple’s relationship status. As of this month, they have been married for two years, and it took them almost that long to find the estate that has now been put up for sale.