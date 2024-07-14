July 15, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to 35 Years to Life for Murder of Michael Latt

Photo: Instagram

35 Years to Life for Woman Who Killed Social Justice Advocate

Jameelah Michl was sentenced to 35 years to life in state prison for the November 2023 shooting and killing of Michael Latt in his Mid-Wilshire home, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today.

“Today brings a measure of closure to a deeply painful chapter for Mr. Latt’s family, friends, and our entire community,” District Attorney Gascón said. “As a tireless advocate for social justice, Mr. Latt championed equality, justice, and equity in our criminal legal system. Mr. Latt’s ability to uplift the community left an indelible mark. His legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just and inclusive society.”

Michl, 36, pleaded guilty on June 24 to one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree burglary. She also admitted to using a firearm during the commission of the crime.

On November 27, 2023, Michl went to Latt’s residence in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue, targeting him due to his friendship with a woman she had been stalking. After forcing her way into the home, Michl shot and killed Latt with a semi-automatic handgun.

Latt founded the company Lead With Love, which sought to diversify the entertainment industry and support artists of color. This is Michael Latt’s biography on the company’s website: “Michael Latt was an award-winning strategist, producer, and founder of Lead With Love who has developed and led nationwide campaigns, impact initiatives, and creative projects alongside influential artists, brands, and organizations like Common, Ryan Coogler, Netflix, Emerson Collective, Sundance Film Festival, DGA, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY, Frieze, UCLA, Barry Jenkins and more. His purpose-driven and innovative work has been recognized by the press and institutions like his alma mater, Chapman University, where he was awarded Chapman’s annual Distinguished Alumni Award. Aligning his purpose and passion, Michael continues to dedicate his career to being of service, supporting influential women and artists of color, and utilizing storytelling, art, and more to spark lasting change and bring hope, love, and inspiration to communities.”

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

