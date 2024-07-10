July 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LAPD and LASD Collaborate to Nab Group Responsible for Over 30 Residential Burglaries

“Reflector Vest Crew” Burglary Suspects Arrested in Los Angeles

In collaboration with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau, North Hollywood Division burglary detectives arrested members of the so-called “Reflector Vest Crew” on June 27 and July 3, 2024. The crew earned their nickname for using reflective clothing typical of construction workers to blend in and scout potential burglary targets without arousing suspicion.

The suspects, 39-year-old Roderick Dennis of Los Angeles, 21-year-old Michael Mitchell of Ontario, and 21-year-old Munya Jones of Los Angeles, targeted residences in affluent areas such as Studio City, West Los Angeles, and West Hollywood. The suspects would send one person, dressed in reflective clothing, to knock on doors to check if anyone was home. If the residence appeared unoccupied, the rest of the crew would break in, usually through the rear entrance.

Los Angeles Police detectives have linked the crew to over 30 burglaries from March to June 2024. The suspects primarily stole high-end purses, jewelry, watches, and cash, using multiple rented vehicles and sophisticated techniques to avoid detection.

The investigation came to a head when detectives caught the suspects in the act during a burglary in Studio City on June 27, 2024. Subsequently, all three men were arrested and charged with multiple counts of residential burglary.

On July 3, 2024, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Burglary-Robbery Task Force executed a search warrant related to the investigation. The search led to the arrest of 33-year-old Ashely Ellison, Roderick Dennis’s girlfriend. Ellison was found to have rented vehicles used in the burglaries and stored stolen items for Dennis. During the search, detectives recovered thousands of dollars in cash, two stolen firearms, jewelry appraisals, and additional evidence linking the crew to the burglaries. Ellison was arrested for receiving stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives work to identify additional suspects and potential crimes committed by the group. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Major Crimes Bureau, is prosecuting the case.

Detectives are seeking further information regarding these burglaries. Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD North Hollywood Burglary Detectives at 818-754-8410. For calls outside business hours or on weekends, please dial 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted online via www.lapdonline.org under the “Anonymous Web Tips” section in the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu or through the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting LA Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

