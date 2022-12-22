Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant

By Dolores Quintana

Venice will soon see a new location of Kye’s Feel Good Food as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The first location of this burgeoning new restaurant group has been relocated to Colony at 11419 Santa Monica Blvd in West Los Angeles. The second location is planned for the Colony in Venice at 411 Lincoln Boulevard. The restaurant previously had a location on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica

Jeanne Chang is the founder of Kye’s Feel Good Food who created the restaurant because she was inspired by “a mother’s love for her son.” The guiding principle for the restaurant is to care about why and what you eat. According to her bio on the website, Chang, “studied the mind-body connection, health, healing, and meditation for more than 30 years, Jeanne has earned degrees in Molecular Biology, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Spiritual Psychology, and has a background in Ayurveda.”

The restaurant’s specialty is the KyeRito which is described as “It’s the NEW sandwich, without the bread! A handheld bowl or salad, naturally GLUTEN-FREE, easily VEGAN or PALEO, made from the highest quality ingredients — tasty goodness for all! With its artfully designed packaging and patent pending slip-wrap technique, the KyeRito stays fresh and crisp.” The sandwich is made without bread and the ingredients are instead wrapped in Romaine lettuce. The restaurant also has more traditional soups, salads, smoothies, vegetable drinks and vegan and paleo desserts.