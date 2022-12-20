December 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Report

Photo: Citizen App.

December 18 shooting under investigation by the California Department of Justice

By Sam Catanzro

Culver City police fatally shot a man wanted for a domestic violence incident over the weekend. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on December 18 around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call for service of a domestic violence incident in the 3800 block of College Avenue where a husband was threatening his wife with a handgun.  

“Upon arriving on scene, CCPD officers located the suspect who fled the location in his vehicle, at which time a vehicle pursuit ensued,” the CCPD said. 

According to the CCPD, the suspect’s vehicle became disabled after crashing into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue. 

“The suspect fled the vehicle on foot following the collision as CCPD officers gave chase.  Moments later, an officer involved shooting occurred,” the CCPD said. 

The incident is currently is being investigated by the California Department of Justice. 

The CCPD has not released the identity of the victim or the idenity of the officer or officers involved in the shooting. Police have also not disclosed how many shots were fired and if a gun was recovered at the scene.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
News

LA County Hate Crimes at Highest Level in 20 Years

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Rendering: Olson Kundig.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...

Rendering: LaTerra Development.
News, Real Estate

Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Crime, News

Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling  what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
Crime, News

Suspect Wanted for Violent Culver City Carjacking

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Man sought in connection to December 13 incident  Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a violent carjacking of...

City Clerk Jeremy Bocchino Administers the Oath of Office to New Council Member Dan O'Brien
News

Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

New Mayor and Vice Mayor also selected Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City...
News

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Homelessness Linked to a Higher Chance of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Finds

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
News

“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...

Photo: Facebook (@sushienyadtla).
Dining, News

Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space  By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at...

Left to right: California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents an award grant to Palms Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Dia Rabin and Principal William Lamb. The grant will be used to help fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR