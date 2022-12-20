Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Report

December 18 shooting under investigation by the California Department of Justice

By Sam Catanzro

Culver City police fatally shot a man wanted for a domestic violence incident over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on December 18 around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to a call for service of a domestic violence incident in the 3800 block of College Avenue where a husband was threatening his wife with a handgun.

“Upon arriving on scene, CCPD officers located the suspect who fled the location in his vehicle, at which time a vehicle pursuit ensued,” the CCPD said.

According to the CCPD, the suspect’s vehicle became disabled after crashing into a center median in the area of Culver Boulevard and Cardiff Avenue.

“The suspect fled the vehicle on foot following the collision as CCPD officers gave chase. Moments later, an officer involved shooting occurred,” the CCPD said.

The incident is currently is being investigated by the California Department of Justice.

The CCPD has not released the identity of the victim or the idenity of the officer or officers involved in the shooting. Police have also not disclosed how many shots were fired and if a gun was recovered at the scene.