December 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Suspect Wanted for Violent Culver City Carjacking

Man sought in connection to December 13 incident 

Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a violent carjacking of a Mercedes in Culver City this week. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on December 13 around 1:35 a.m., officers received a call for service regarding a stolen 2014 Mercedes GL450 at the Mobil Gas Station located at 5776 Washington Boulevard. Shortly after the call was dispatched, officers located the stolen vehicle disabled in a nearby residential neighborhood.

“The officers attempted to contact the male driver who was the solo vehicle occupant. The driver fled on foot into nearby residential backyards,” the CCPD said in a press release. “A perimeter was established utilizing multiple agencies and an airship.  During the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle was carjacked and taken by physical force and that the victim was injured during the crime.”

According to the CCPD, the male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

A search of the perimeter was conducted but police were unable to locate the suspect, described by police as a Hispanic man. 

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.

