Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored by SMC

in Food & Drink, News, Video
The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...

Photo: Facebook (@sushienyadtla).
Dining, News

Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle

December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022

Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space  By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at...

Left to right: California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents an award grant to Palms Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Dia Rabin and Principal William Lamb. The grant will be used to help fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers

December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022

Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter

December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan,...
News, Video

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Photo: Facebook (@RunwayPlayaVista).
Crime, News

Burglars Ransacked Playa Vista Shopping Center

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
News

Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

Frederic Jones last seen December 7 in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard  A 67-year-old man last seen...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...

Rendering: Hudson Pacific Properties.
News, Real Estate

Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills

December 10, 2022

December 10, 2022

City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
News, Real Estate

City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
events, Holiday, Video

Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...

