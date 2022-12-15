The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored by SMC
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant
December 14, 2022 Staff Report
“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle
December 14, 2022 Staff Report
Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at...
California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers
December 13, 2022 Staff Report
Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter
December 13, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan,...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
Burglars Ransacked Playa Vista Shopping Center
Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson
Frederic Jones last seen December 7 in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard A 67-year-old man last seen...
LA City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling
City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas
Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval
December 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...
Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills
December 10, 2022 Staff Report
City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...
Man Arrested for Crashing Car Into LAPD Vehicle Near Culver City
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...
