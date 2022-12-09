Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching priceless life lessons
.Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
December 9, 2022 Staff Report
21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Police Officer A 21-year-old man has been...
December 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Report deems actress’s death accidental By Sam Catanzaro A coroner’s report finds that actress Anne Heche was not impaired by...
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
9516 Culver Boulevard location for popular French bakery By Dolores Quintana Sweet Lily Los Angeles is now open in downtown...
December 7, 2022 Staff Report
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
December 6, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Paula Amezola, MPH, incoming president of the Culver City Unified School District...
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
December 6, 2022 Staff Report
Plan would shift power to green hydrogen instead of natural gas By Dolores Quintana On December 1, the Los Angeles...
December 5, 2022 Staff Report
CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the...
December 3, 2022 Staff Report
Lawmakers approved funding despite request to delay by Traci Park By Dolores Quintana Councilmember-elect Traci Park sought to delay a...
December 3, 2022 Staff Report
Five-story building planned for 2600-2616 South Sepulveda By Dolores Quintana Another multifamily residential development has been approved near the Expo...
December 2, 2022 Staff Report
12124 Pacific Avenue project would include 11 affordable units By Dolores Quintana In Mar Vista, a 74-unit apartment building has...
December 2, 2022 Staff Report
Forbes analist shows pullback from buyers in Los Angeles home market By Dolores Quintana After a seller’s market reigned, the...
