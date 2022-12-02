December 2, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies

By Dolores Quintana

Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.” 

Lyft has also removed the page for bike and scooter rental from their website.

Both cities still have bike-share services through Metro.net that can be found at the Expo Line stations. Veo provides scooters and an electric bicycle, without pedals, called the Cosmo. Wheels also has an electric bicycle-sharing service available on the Westside. 

City of Santa Monica Communications & Public Information Manager Constance Farrell said, “The City intends on sticking with the three remaining shared mobility operators — Spin, Veo, and Wheels — through the term of the existing Pilot Program, and then selecting up to two operators for the following contracted phase,” said Communications & Public Information Manager Constance Farrell. “Veo currently operates Class II e-bikes, while Wheels operates sit-down scooters. For the next group of the contracted operator(s), the City will seek to ensure that one or both (if there are two operators selected) deploy enough e-bikes to meet community demand. And as mentioned, Metro Bike Share will continue to operate.”

This is not the first time that Lyft has removed scooters from large cities. In 2019, Lyft removed their scooters from Nashville, San Antonio and Columbus, Ohio.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@AnnenbergPetSpace)
News

Dog-Friendly Comedy Show Comes to Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Friday

December 2, 2022

Read more
December 2, 2022

Friday evening show set for Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Popular comedian Jeremiah Watkins will be heading a dog-friendly comedy show at...
News

Road Work to Begin on Venice Boulevard This Month

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Work set to begin this month, to be complete summer 2023 The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) will be...

Photo: Facebook (@felixlosangeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Evan Funke Opening New Beverly Hills Italian Restaurant

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Restaurant set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Evan Funke, along with real estate mogul Kurt...

Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Acclaimed Tokyo-Based Ramen Restaurant Opening Location in Culver City

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Afuri Izakaya coming to The Culver Steps By Dolores Quintana The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on...
News, Upbeat Beat

Local Boy Scout Leads Effort to Fix Termite-Infested Trail Handrail

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Sister City Committee ﻿Seeks Exchange Students

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  The Culver City Sister City Committee (CCSCC) is looking for eight students...
News, Upbeat Beat

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Arrest Man Following Standoff Near Culver City

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Police say replica gun was used by suspect in Sauteed Incident The Los Angeles Police Department West Los Angeles Division...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...

Items recovered by the Culver City Police Department in a recent arrest. Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Gang Member Arrested Following Culver City Traffic Collision

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Unnamed suspect arrested following November 22 collision  A Venice-13 gang member was arrested recently after being involved in a Culver...

17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4 By...

Photo: Facebook (@pastasisters).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular Returns Next Week With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR