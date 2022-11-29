Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities

This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel brings the magic of the season to life with festivities fit for Saint Nick himself. Gather the family this season and head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities.

Guests are visitors alike are invited to celebrate the holidays with dining experiences like Breakfast with Santa, Tea with Twist with performances by Elemental Music, and Brunch with Santa Paws in partnership with Healthy Spot, as well as live musical entertainment, a Seaside Cinema series screening classic holiday films, letter writing to Santa, and much more. Many of the experiences are open to non-hotel guests and locals as well.

Breakfast with Santa: Enjoy holiday breakfast with Santa! Feast on breakfast favorites, make reindeer antlers, catch Santa’s Magical Elf, and more. Adults will receive a complimentary mimosa. Takes place on three Sundays in December (12/4, 12/11, 12/18) at 10:30 a.m. $85 per adult and $45 per child.

Tea with a Twist: Enjoy our version of a tea service, with tea-infused cocktails and a selection of sweet and savory bites along with special performances from Elemental Music & Choir—a Santa Monica non-profit working with more than 300 local up-and-coming young musicians. Each event will have a performance from the students’ winter concert repertoire. $79 per person, a portion of proceeds from each ticket will benefit Elemental Music. Takes place December 3, 10, and 17.

Live Holiday Music: Take in nostalgic and classic holiday tunes in the hotel lobby, including:

All That Jazz: Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Acoustic Evenings: Friday from 6-9 p.m.

Friday from 6-9 p.m. Holiday DJ: Saturday 6-9 p.m.

Seaside Cinema – Holiday Edition (hotel guests only): ‘This the season for holiday movies…beachside. Seaside Cinema Holidays features classic holiday films for the whole family including Elf, The Polar Express, Home Alone, and more. Seasonal culinary treats are available for purchase. Located on the 7th floor landing every Saturday (as well as select holidays) in December from 3-5 p.m.

Holiday Drag Brunch: A holiday version of the monthly Drag Me to Brunch performance. Join RuPaul Queen and Host Naysha Lopez, along with top drag performers, for a festive and lively drag brunch. $85 ticket includes buffet and a complimentary mimosa. Takes place on December 18 at 11 a.m. Reservations strongly encouraged for guaranteed seating.

For those looking to book a holiday getaway:

Home for the Holidays – Seaside Family Escape Package: Sip on holiday cocktails, take advantage of a $75 daily credit (or $200 daily credit if you book before December 1) to use at your choice of Breakfast with Santa or Tea with A Twist, and take in all of the Seaside Holiday festivities. Guests who book the Home for the Holidays package will also receive priority access to reserve a spot at one of the signature events, in addition to complimentary parking and waived resort fee. Enjoy our Hot Cocoa Bar at check in (if visiting on the weekends). For additional information or to book, please visit: https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/specials/seaside-holidays