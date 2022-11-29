LAPD Arrest Man Following Standoff Near Culver City

Police say replica gun was used by suspect in Sauteed Incident

The Los Angeles Police Department West Los Angeles Division has taken a male adult into custody after a standoff near Culver City.

On November 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., LAPD West Los Angeles Division officers responded to a radio call near the area of Beverlywood Street and Garth Avenue for a man under the freeway threatening passersby with a gun.

Upon officer’s arrival to the scene, they contacted the suspect who produced a handgun and pointed the gun to his own head. Officers tactically redeployed to safety and made attempts to establish dialogue with the suspect. Eventually the officers were successful and were able to communicate with the suspect to disarm himself.

Officers showed great restraint taking the suspect into custody safely and no one was injured.

A firearm was recovered, and investigation reveals the gun found was a replica pellet revolver.